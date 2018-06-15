HARRISONBURG — Louis Rowe is in a unique position compared to many of the other Division I basketball coaches in the country.

The James Madison coach has at least been through the transfer process before as a player. A lot has changed since Rowe left Florida in 1992 for Harrisonburg, most notably the reasons why someone elects to leave a program.

When Rowe was a player, there was a high chance playing time was the rationale behind switching schools. Nowadays, though, the explanations are far more complex and numerous.

“I know there weren’t this many when I left,” Rowe said. “Obviously, you can just look at the numbers, but you can look at why a guy transferred back then, and it may say it was playing time.

“It’s so scary ... there’s so much more at stake now and guys are transferring for so many more reasons now. There’s this landscape of going bigger and going higher. Guys are actually going places and being really good there and leaving, and that wasn’t the case before.”

The NCAA is taking a look at the growing number of transfers across all sports with the third iteration of a working group charged specifically to tackle the issue. Already the group has put forth one recommendation before the Division I Council, a new transfer database that was voted upon and approved Wednesday.

Beginning Oct. 15, all athletes must do is inform their school of their desire to transfer and the school has two business days to put the players’ name into the database for other schools to contact. The new notification system does not allow schools to block players from receiving financial aid at any school, although conferences can place rules upon its members to prevent intra-conference transfers. In the Colonial Athletic Association, an athlete would be barred from competition for two years and lose one season of eligibility for transferring within the conference.

JMU women’s basketball coach Sean O’Regan said he’s in favor of the new model because it makes the transfer process easier for players who want to leave.

“It can be intimidating for a 19-year-old kid to come in here and tell me they want to transfer,” O’Regan said. “If you want to transfer, and that’s really what you’re serious about, I don’t want you to stay here because you don’t want to have a face-to-face conversation with me.”

The new-age mindset of going bigger had a large effect on the CAA this offseason as three members of last season’s all-conference teams have elected to transfer out. All of them are going to schools in leagues perceived to be better than the CAA — two to the Atlantic 10 and one who has visited Maryland and Clemson and planned a trip to Gonzaga.

Rowe and his CAA colleagues would love for the new portal to perhaps slow the trend, but the third-year head coach said the issue is far bigger than anything the NCAA can control.

“It’s such a dynamic that you almost have to believe it’s a machine,” Rowe said. “Until you can stop the machine, this is what you’re going to have. I deal with what’s in front of me, I’m a head coach and I’m going to recruit kids that I like. I’m going to go and coach and try not to worry about that stuff because it’s a machine, and I know how the machine works and it’s not pretty. All of the coaches know how the machine works and they’re really, really frustrated.”

The so-called machine has not hit the women’s game as hard due largely to the difference in the professional options for college players. The NBA rule that anyone at least one year removed from high school can enter the draft allows prospects who hit the jackpot one year to throw off the entire recruiting cycle by leaving early unexpectedly.

Many major programs are left scrambling in April for players after the NBA Draft, leading them to the transfer market where schools are recruiting known commodities. Whereas high school players are judged on their potential, the college transfers are recruited for their stats, proving they can perform at elite levels.

That mad dash for players doesn’t happen in the women’s game when players have to wait at least three years to enter the WNBA Draft and the 15-scholarship limit gives coaches cushion to replace juniors who leave early.

“If you’re Elena Delle Donne or Maya Moore and you’re at UConn for a year, you’re not going to go make $17 million, so it’s a little bit [incomparable],” O’Regan said. “I don’t think you have surprise people leaving, whereas on the men’s side, you don’t know. Your guy gets hot his sophomore year, he’s out. Now you’ve just lost three kids you didn’t know you were going to lose, and it’s, oh damn, I’ve got this kid from Drexel who’s great and it’s like ‘Hey, do you want to come here, I know you can score in college.’”

O’Regan said most of the trends that happen in men’s basketball take about seven to 10 years to trickle their way onto the women’s side. He said the grad-transfer market is now a popular option with top talent from low-major and mid-major schools taking a chance on playing one year at a high-major school and potentially improving their professional prospects in the WNBA or overseas.

“Generally, women’s basketball is seven years behind the men in trends,” O’Regan said. “I think one of the biggest things I’ve seen in the leap to high majors is grad transfers. You average seven points per game at wherever you are, it’s almost like a free-agent signing a one-year deal. If you don’t like it, it’s OK, take your scholarship, who cares.”

Rowe said it is hard to fault the athletes for the mass of transfers, citing the current culture within the game. He said playing time is no longer enough to entice players to stay because they want to test themselves against the best players in country.

“I don’t judge those kids, it’s about what’s going on around those kids,” Rowe said. “They’re leaving for a reason, and the reason they’re leaving is there’s something that’s going on that’s bigger than ‘I’m good here, I’m getting to play here.’ There’s something else that’s at stake.”