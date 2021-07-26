TRAINING TIME: Eleven Former Dukes Set For NFL Camp Start
The credibility of the brand in the pros is one that is becoming more reliable.
Eleven former James Madison football players are on NFL training camp rosters. A few teams began practicing late last week and by the end of this week all 32 squads will have reported.
“All we can do as NFL guys from JMU is continue to handle our business when we’re out there, so that the league takes notice,” Los Angeles Rams defensive end John Daka said.
He’s part of the majority of JMU alums in the NFL who have had to earn their way from undrafted free agency into the current opportunity they have now.
Of those 11 former Dukes, only Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci were drafted – both in the seventh round – by their respective clubs into the league.
But a seventh-round selection doesn’t guarantee anything either, so Moreland’s rise into a counted-on contributor for Washington’s defense or ex-Dukes offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie’s path from going undrafted to starting at guard for Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have equally played roles to increase the reputation of how JMU products are perceived in the league.
“I talk to all of the [JMU] guys on the regular whether it’s [Detroit Lions safety] Dean Marlowe or Jimmy,” Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ishmael Hyman said, “and we’ve got guys in the CFL, too. But we were some dogs at JMU, especially when we were there, so we could ball with whoever.”
The challenge with training camp is it’s the ultimate proving ground. Maybe it won’t be as important for Stinnie this go-around after more than adequately protecting Tom Brady throughout the postseason. But it will be for many of the other ex-JMU standouts, including Daka and Hyman, seeking a spot on the 53-man roster with their teams.
“Every year it feels different,” Hyman, who had previous stints with the Browns and Bucs before joining Carolina last year, said. “But I feel like I’m a pro now and that I know what to expect and what to do. It’s going to be my third training camp in the NFL, so I know what I have to do as far as getting my body ready for it and mentally being prepared for camp, too, because it’s a long process.”
He said one of the reasons why he opted to ink again with the Panthers this past offseason was because he knows the playbook and can simply concentrate on playing well this preseason instead of having to learn another offense.
The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for Daka. He was in training camp with the Baltimore Ravens last summer before being cut and eventually signing a futures contract with the New York Jets in January. Daka, the 2019 FCS leader in sacks, was cut again when New York decided after the NFL Draft it didn’t have enough room for the edge rusher, which led to the Rams’ move to claim him off waivers.
“It was very important with my confidence to be somewhere where I felt like I’d get an opportunity,” Daka said about the Rams, “and not just somewhere where you’re on a roster, because in the NFL it’s all about the situation. And the situation I’m in now is a pretty good one schematically and culture-wise.”
Daka said he didn’t think anyone would claim him off waivers, but was happy the Rams did especially since he wanted to play for a team in California, where he likes to vacation. He said he went through organized team activities with Los Angeles earlier this summer and that it went well.
“It’s good,” he said. “They’re winners and that’s everything I could ask for. That made me work harder, and since the environment is loving, a family one and the fact that they claimed me really has given me a confidence boost rather than just being a guy. I know I still have to make a name for myself and make the team, but at least they see something in me to propel me into doing what I have to do.”
The benefit for every player fighting for a place on a roster is that league is scheduled to hold preseason games again after not having any last year due to the coronavirus. Most teams will play three preseason contests, with the exception being the Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers who will play four each beginning with the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5. That should allow DiNucci and Dallas defensive end Ron’Dell Carter to earn plenty of game reps before the Cowboys make cuts.
“It’s hard to evaluate my position during practice because there’s a lot of gray area of would that be a sack or not?” Daka said. “But a preseason game will take care of that, so my goal is to make sure any question the team has of me is answered during the preseason. It was tough last year not having that evaluation.”
*****
With the new NFL campaign around the corner, here is a closer look at the 11 former Dukes participating in training camps across the league.
Ishmael Hyman
WR – Carolina Panthers – Third Season
Hyman spent last season on the practice squad with the Panthers, who had familiarity with the wide receiver because of their staff members’ time as college coaches at various schools. Carolina coach Matt Rhule tried to recruit Hyman to Temple and Panthers wide receiver coach Frisman Jackson tried to bring the New Jersey native to Northern Illinois when they held those jobs. Hyman said he liked those coaches then and that the environment they’re building in the NFL now is working, too.
“Our record wasn’t very good, but we were very competitive,” Hyman said. “We were like a couple of points away from winning the game against the Chiefs and other top teams, so I feel like once we put it together, we’ll be even better this year. The opportunity here is good, too.”
He said the receiver room isn’t as deep, so he’s aiming for a strong preseason to make a case for the active roster.
Ron'Dell Carter
DE – Dallas Cowboys – Second Season
In the final weeks of the 2020 season, Dallas activated Carter and he finished having appeared in three games while lining up on defense and on special teams. After his rookie year concluded, he told the DN-R his goal was to get stronger in preparation for this training camp so he’d have a shot at earning roster spot to start the regular season.
One of his traits likely seen as a strength to Cowboys coaches is his versatility. He said last year during practices, they used him as a standup defensive end, hand-in-the-dirt defensive end, defensive tackle and occasional nose tackle.
Ben DiNucci
QB – Dallas Cowboys – Second Season
DiNucci made history last fall, becoming the first former JMU quarterback to start a game in the NFL when he did against division rival Philadelphia in November. With two-time Pro Bowler Dak Prescott healthy again, this preseason DiNucci is competing for the Cowboys’ backup job with Cooper Rush and Garrett Gilbert.
On the heels of his first year in the NFL, he said his goal was to add strength to withstand the hits of the pro game and improve his fundamentals.
A plus for DiNucci is he can continue developing under the same staff. The coaches who drafted him and worked with him last year – coach Mike McCarthy, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier – are all in the same roles this year.
D'Angelo Amos
S – Detroit Lions – First Season
Amos’ decision to transfer to Virginia for his last season of eligibility paid off, because he was the only former JMU player to sign a contract after this year’s NFL Draft. The Dukes were still playing in the spring.
In May, he said he hopes to bring everything he learned at JMU and UVa to Detroit.
“Making plays on special teams and on defense and doing whatever I need to do to be a workhorse to get the win,” he said then. “… That’s wherever I’m at and wherever the team needs me because I’ve made plays at so many different positions. I’ve blocked punts, blocked field goals, cover kickoffs, returned punts and [played on] defense.”
Dean Marlowe
S – Detroit Lions – Sixth Season
Also new to Detroit is Marlowe, who signed with the club as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He spent the last three years with the Buffalo Bills and helped them to the AFC Championship Game in 2020.
Last season, he played in 15 regular-season games, notching 16 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. His role with Detroit is likely to be similar to what it was with the Bills – a contributor on defense and a key special teamer.
John Daka
DE – Los Angeles Rams – Second Season
If OTAs we’re an indicator, Daka can’t wait to absorb as much information as he can from his fellow Rams defenders.
“I spoke to Aaron Donald a couple of times,” Daka said. “We were running [pass-rush] games, stunts and twists and he was giving some pointers and we were talking. It was really cool, because I’ve watched Aaron Donald a lot even though he plays defensive tackle.”
Daka, who at 6-foot-2, 227 pounds is still figuring out how to thrive at his size in the NFL, said there’s a lot to learn from Donald, the NFL’s premier defensive star.
“He’s considered undersized for his position and he’s just so dominant,” Daka said, “and because I’m undersized for my position it’s easy to listen to him. That’s someone I want to listen to because he’s giving up probably 50 pounds every time he lines up.”
Daka will have plenty of competition for a roster spot.
Daniel Brown
TE – New York Jets – Sixth Season
There’s no doubt Brown has a role in New York. He led the Jets in special-teams snaps last season, and is an anchor for them in that phase. He played 335 special-teams snaps in 2020, which was 75.5 percent of all special-teams snaps New York had last fall.
He’ll have to adapt to a new coach this preseason, though. New York made a change, hiring Robert Saleh after Adam Gase’s exit. Over the last two seasons, Brown played some tight end for New York and combined for nine catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Raven Greene
S – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Fourth Season
Greene departed Green Bay and signed with Tampa Bay this offseason. He spent his first three NFL seasons with the Packers, evolving into a contributor for them when he was healthy.
Greene had three different stints on the injured reserve while he was with Green Bay. Last year, though, was his most productive while tallying 44 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception. With the defending champs, he’ll have to show he can stay on the field in order to make the team. Tampa has been an excellent landing spot for JMU alums in recent years.
Aaron Stinnie
OL – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Fourth Season
Fresh off of the Super Bowl run, in which Stinnie started the Super Bowl, NFC Championship Game and NFC Divisional Round for the first three starts of his career, he enters training camp having already proved his value and potential to the club.
He played well in those contests, so he heads into this preseason projected as the team’s first offensive lineman off the bench. Guard Ali Marpet, who was injured during the playoffs and who Stinnie filled in for, is healthy again.
Last week, Stinnie and the champion Bucs were honored at the White House.
Josh Wells
OL – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Seventh Season
The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle has carved out a place for himself in Tampa. Wells, in 2019 and 2020, appeared in 28 regular-season contests and was on the roster for last year’s Super Bowl.
His stay in Tampa began following a four-year run with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
As an experienced veteran, Wells certainly knows what is likely to be asked of him during training camp and what he can do to help the team during the regular season.
Jimmy Moreland
His second season with Washington was successful as Moreland built off a strong rookie year. Moreland racked up 44 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in 2020.
He can play nickel cornerback or traditional cornerback as well as on special teams, and his knowledge of Washington’s system should only be enhanced with coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio still in place.