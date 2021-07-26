TRAINING TIME: Eleven Former Dukes Set For NFL Camp Start

The credibility of the brand in the pros is one that is becoming more reliable.

Eleven former James Madison football players are on NFL training camp rosters. A few teams began practicing late last week and by the end of this week all 32 squads will have reported.

“All we can do as NFL guys from JMU is continue to handle our business when we’re out there, so that the league takes notice,” Los Angeles Rams defensive end John Daka said.

He’s part of the majority of JMU alums in the NFL who have had to earn their way from undrafted free agency into the current opportunity they have now.

Of those 11 former Dukes, only Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci were drafted – both in the seventh round – by their respective clubs into the league.

But a seventh-round selection doesn’t guarantee anything either, so Moreland’s rise into a counted-on contributor for Washington’s defense or ex-Dukes offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie’s path from going undrafted to starting at guard for Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have equally played roles to increase the reputation of how JMU products are perceived in the league.

“I talk to all of the [JMU] guys on the regular whether it’s [Detroit Lions safety] Dean Marlowe or Jimmy,” Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ishmael Hyman said, “and we’ve got guys in the CFL, too. But we were some dogs at JMU, especially when we were there, so we could ball with whoever.”

The challenge with training camp is it’s the ultimate proving ground. Maybe it won’t be as important for Stinnie this go-around after more than adequately protecting Tom Brady throughout the postseason. But it will be for many of the other ex-JMU standouts, including Daka and Hyman, seeking a spot on the 53-man roster with their teams.

“Every year it feels different,” Hyman, who had previous stints with the Browns and Bucs before joining Carolina last year, said. “But I feel like I’m a pro now and that I know what to expect and what to do. It’s going to be my third training camp in the NFL, so I know what I have to do as far as getting my body ready for it and mentally being prepared for camp, too, because it’s a long process.”

He said one of the reasons why he opted to ink again with the Panthers this past offseason was because he knows the playbook and can simply concentrate on playing well this preseason instead of having to learn another offense.

The last 12 months have been a whirlwind for Daka. He was in training camp with the Baltimore Ravens last summer before being cut and eventually signing a futures contract with the New York Jets in January. Daka, the 2019 FCS leader in sacks, was cut again when New York decided after the NFL Draft it didn’t have enough room for the edge rusher, which led to the Rams’ move to claim him off waivers.

“It was very important with my confidence to be somewhere where I felt like I’d get an opportunity,” Daka said about the Rams, “and not just somewhere where you’re on a roster, because in the NFL it’s all about the situation. And the situation I’m in now is a pretty good one schematically and culture-wise.”

Daka said he didn’t think anyone would claim him off waivers, but was happy the Rams did especially since he wanted to play for a team in California, where he likes to vacation. He said he went through organized team activities with Los Angeles earlier this summer and that it went well.

“It’s good,” he said. “They’re winners and that’s everything I could ask for. That made me work harder, and since the environment is loving, a family one and the fact that they claimed me really has given me a confidence boost rather than just being a guy. I know I still have to make a name for myself and make the team, but at least they see something in me to propel me into doing what I have to do.”

The benefit for every player fighting for a place on a roster is that league is scheduled to hold preseason games again after not having any last year due to the coronavirus. Most teams will play three preseason contests, with the exception being the Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers who will play four each beginning with the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5. That should allow DiNucci and Dallas defensive end Ron’Dell Carter to earn plenty of game reps before the Cowboys make cuts.

“It’s hard to evaluate my position during practice because there’s a lot of gray area of would that be a sack or not?” Daka said. “But a preseason game will take care of that, so my goal is to make sure any question the team has of me is answered during the preseason. It was tough last year not having that evaluation.”

*****

With the new NFL campaign around the corner, here is a closer look at the 11 former Dukes participating in training camps across the league.