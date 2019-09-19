HARRISONBURG — A victory like that certainly makes everyone pay attention.

Towson’s 45-23 win at Maine this past Saturday gave the Tigers a jump on the rest of the Colonial Athletic Association and boost in the national polls.

“It was the returning conference champ,” Towson coach Rob Ambrose said Monday during the league’s coaches teleconference, “one of the best defenses in the country, one of the most explosive offenses in the country right now and we held ‘em a little bit, held ‘em rushing and kept the big plays to a minimum. We forced turnovers and took advantage of the opportunities.”

Towson catapulted from No. 8 in the STATS FCS Poll to No. 5 after knocking off the Black Bears, who were previously ranked No. 7 and fell to No. 12.

Ambrose’s squad did it with four rushing touchdowns from running back Yeedee Thaenrat and a defense that intercepted Maine quarterback Chris Ferguson four times leading directly to 21 points.

“We got good pressure on him early,” Ambrose said. “Got some hits on the quarterback and didn’t necessarily get some sacks until later, but I think we disrupted a little bit of their timing. I thought we covered well, matched routes well and we made mistakes here or there, but we recovered from that well. A little bend, don’t break and didn’t give up a touchdown until pretty late.”

Towson can get to 2-0 in league play with a home win over Villanova this Saturday.