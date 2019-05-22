HARRISONBURG — There is one vital difference this time around.

Beginning today, Veterans Memorial Park hosts the Colonial Athletic Association baseball tournament for the second straight spring, and this year’s event actually includes James Madison.

For the first time in three years, the Dukes qualified for the CAA postseason. Sixth-seeded JMU meets No. 3-seed William & Mary at 4 p.m. in its first tournament game since 2016. The winner stays in the winners bracket while the loser faces a possible early exit as it is sent to the losers bracket.

Here’s a closer look at the teams in the double-elimination event, as an automatic qualifying berth to an NCAA regional is on the line.

No. 1 Elon: The Phoenix (30-22, 19-5) are the favorite to win the tournament after they dominated conference competition over the past two months. Elon won seven of its eight series in league play and swept four of its eight CAA foes. Led by its ace, Elon has one — junior right-hander George Kirby — that the rest of the league doesn’t. Kirby, with his 8-1 record, 2.07 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings, is rated at the 20th-best prospect for the 2019 MLB Draft, according to MLB.com. He also leads the CAA with three complete games.

No. 2 College of Charleston: Having won eight straight, Charleston (36-19, 16-8) is the conference’s hottest team entering the event. The Cougars also score more runs than their conference counterparts. In the regular season, Charleston led all CAA squads in hitting (.278), runs (325) and home runs (44). Catcher Danny Wondrack slugged a CAA-best 14 homers and was second in the league with 50 RBIs, but was also one of three Charleston teammates with at least six homers and one of four Cougars with at least 30 RBIs.

No. 3 William & Mary: By capturing its final three CAA series, William & Mary (31-20, 12-11) secured its place in the tournament. The Tribe’s three starting pitchers, Bodie Sheehan, Zach Tsakounis and Wade Strain, all have a 3.79 ERA or lower, which gives them three reliable arms in an event that requires pitching depth to be successful. William & Mary’s Hunter Smith finished second in the CAA with 12 homers.

No. 4 Northeastern: The Huskies (26-27, 12-12) have played on the final day of the tournament in each of the past two seasons only to come up shy of a conference championship and an NCAA berth. This year’s team will try to change that after beating JMU and Towson in back-to-back series to close out the regular season and reach the CAA tournament. If Northeastern is in a tight game, expect it to turn to left-handed closer Andrew Misiaszek, who notched 10 saves and struck out 44 hitters in 35 innings.

No. 5 UNC Wilmington: The defending champions of this event, the Seahawks (28-28, 12-12) will try to make it two straight CAA titles and consecutive NCAA appearances with a successful week. Led by shortstop Greg Jones, who is the 48th-best prospect for the 2019 MLB Draft by MLB.com, UNCW uses its speed to score runs. The Seahawks’ 21 triples tied for the most in the league and they’ve also stolen 93 bases. Jones, who is hitting .333, is fourth in all of college baseball with eight triples and ninth nationally with 37 steals.

No. 6 James Madison: Under fourth-year skipper Marlin Ikenberry, the Dukes (31-24, 11-13) continue to pitch well. As a team, Madison is 14th nationally averaging 10 strikeouts per nine innings and boasts the top ERA (3.72) in the conference with Ikenberry trusting starters and relying on a steady bullpen. Kevin Kelly, Nick Stewart, Michael Bechtold and Justin Showalter should all get starts depending on how long JMU lasts over the next few days, but the coach won’t be afraid to go to often-used relievers Nick Robertson, Brett Ayer, Shelton Perkins and Matt Marsili either.