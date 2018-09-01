RALEIGH, N.C. – It took until N.C. State’s final drive for James Madison’s glaring absence to appear.

Wolfpack senior quarterback Ryan Finley connected with his fourth-year junior receiver Jakobi Meyers on third down for a 39-yard play that extended the series and flipped the field to halt the Dukes’ try of a comeback.

“The screen-and-go late in the fourth quarter broke our backs,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “You can’t make those mistakes. It’s something we have to learn from.”

Meyers was open down the field as coverage in the Dukes’ secondary failed.

N.C. State scored six plays later on running back Reggie Gallaspy’s 6-yard carry with 1:05 to play to earn a 24-13 season-opening win over the Dukes on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

JMU used 10 first-time starters on defense, including four new defensive backs with senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, a 2017 All-American, out for the year and fellow sidelined corners senior Curtis Oliver and junior Charles Tutt both recovering from injury.

The 39-yard pass was Finley’s longest of the contest.

“The big play was the screen-and-go because you had third down,” Houston said, “and you would’ve gotten the ball back with a good bit of time left with a chance to see what happens.”

Houston said that was the last of a few critical errors that ultimately derailed the FCS No. 2 Dukes (0-1) from upsetting the FBS Wolfpack (1-0).

JMU had won two of its previous three against FBS opponents before Saturday.

The first of those errors came when JMU starting quarterback Ben DiNucci fumbled inside the red zone late in the second quarter.

DiNucci scrambled up the pocket, but N.C. State defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant knocked the ball loose from behind and recovered it. Finley capitalized when he threw his second touchdown pass – a 14-yard strike to CJ Riley – to give N.C. State a 10-point edge at the half.



Finley finished 29-of-43 for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

“Thirteen points isn’t going to win you a game,” DiNucci said. “And I’ll put part of that on me. I had a fumble inside the 10-yardline and a few missed reads.”

Making his JMU debut, the Pittsburgh transfer DiNucci, completed his first 15 throws and 23-of-27 passes overall for 197 yards and a score. He also led the Dukes with 79 rushing yards.

DiNucci managed to push JMU into N.C. State territory seven times, but the offense only came away with scores on three of those occasions and settled for field goals twice.

A fourth-quarter drive was stopped after a 24-yard run from senior running back Marcus Marshall set up a first-and-goal from the 4-yardline. The Dukes’ opening possession of the second half was ceased when the Wolfpack tackled junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton at the 3 on third down.

“Our red-zone defense was exceptional,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “Found a way to stop [JMU].”

Stapleton had a team-high 88 yards receiving on nine catches. Meyers had a game-best 14 catches for 161 yards.

“Anytime you come away with a loss, it’s not a fun time in the locker room,” Stapleton said. “But there’s a lot to learn from.”

Stapleton scored the game’s first touchdown when he hauled in a 5-yard back-shoulder throw from DiNucci with 3:41 left in the opening quarter.

From there, N.C. State scored 17 straight points, and the Dukes were forced to play from behind.

N.C. State’s first touchdown came on the heels of Thayer Thomas’ 40-yard punt return. On the consequent possession, Thomas caught a screen pass from Finley and turned it into a 16-yard touchdown.

“We made some critical errors that prevented us from being able to get the win in a what would’ve been a big victory for us,” Houston said.



Junior safety Adam Smith led JMU with 10 tackles.

