HARRISONBURG — When James Madison needed a spark Wednesday, it was logical that its seniors would provide it.

With the Dukes trailing by three runs in the fifth inning, catcher Ashley Samuels sent a sharp single through the left side. Third baseman Morgan Tolle followed with a two-run shot to left-center field and the once morose Madison dugout sprung to life.

Tolle’s 17th home run of the season was the spark top-seeded JMU needed to come back and defeat fifth-seeded College of Charleston 5-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association softball tournament at Veterans Memorial Park.

“The whole game up until the fifth, Charleston had the momentum,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “We just could not get the energy and the momentum. We needed someone to just come through and get a timely hit, and of course, it’s Morgan Tolle, who’s done it all year for us. She is our spark plug.”

The home run was just the beginning for Tolle, who came through with another clutch hit in the next inning. After the first two Dukes batters failed to reach base, Madison Naujokas was hit on the elbow by a pitch. Samuels then walked to set the scene for Tolle with two runners on base.

The Hudson, Fla., native delivered with a single right in front of Charleston left fielder Jordin Jones, starting a string of three consecutive RBI singles that turned a 3-2 deficit into a 5-3 lead.



“With Madison Naujokas on second, I knew as long as I could get a base hit to the outfield, she would score,” Tolle said. “That was my goal, just get it to the outfield.”

Before Tolle’s home run, Madison (41-10) was unable to muster much of an attack against Cougars (30-26) pitcher Summer Jenkins. The sophomore gave JMU trouble last month, limiting the Dukes to two runs and eight hits in 11 1/3 innings during the regular-season series between the schools.

LaPorte said she felt her hitters spent too much time on the defensive against Jenkins again on Wednesday.

“She mixes speeds and she kept us off balance,” LaPorte said. “She threw her change-up in any count, so it’s not like she was getting in any type of pattern with her change-up. She would throw it first pitch, second pitch, third pitch, and our hitters were just trying too hard on trying to guess when it was going to come and it fooled them.”

The only person who was able to solve Jenkins on a consistent basis was freshman shortstop Sara Jubas. She had three of the six hits Jenkins surrendered and finished the day 4-for-4 with the game-winning RBI in the sixth inning.

Jubas, who was named the CAA Rookie of the Week the final two weeks of the regular season, has finally found a comfort level in the second spot in the lineup. In her last eight games, the McDonald, Pa., product is hitting .536 with three home runs, five RBIs and 10 runs scored.

“I just got in there and did what I could for the team,” Jubas said. “Maybe I’ve just gained a little bit more confidence. I’m just trying to do my job.”

The Dukes’ late rally coincided with a nervous pro-JMU crowd starting to get behind the hosts. Tolle’s fifth-inning blast sent the crowd into a frenzy and the noise level only increased during the two-out rally in the sixth inning.

LaPorte said those are the moments that Madison’s home-field advantage for the conference tournament pays the biggest dividends.

“I told the team ‘the only way to make this game change is to make this momentum change,’” LaPorte said. “The nice thing about playing on our home field is we had the crowd also be able to help us with the momentum. When we go on the road, it’s hard sometimes when it’s just the 20 people in your dugout. Just watching the crowd, they stepped up for us in the fifth and sixth innings.”



Tolle’s home run etched her name in the record book. The senior tied Sarah Mooney’s program record for homers in a season set in 2013 and is now one away from the CAA record held by UNC-Wilmington’s Carley Hughes.

The third baseman said she was shocked to have tied Mooney’s record because she still insists she’s not someone who hits a lot of home runs.

“I definitely did not think I would catch up to that record during my career here,” Tolle said. “I’m not a home run hitter, but I think it’s not done yet. Knowing it’s not done yet and we have plenty of games left is exciting.”

The Dukes will face No. 2 Hofstra, a 9-4 winner over Towson, today at 10:30 a.m. in the winners bracket game.