HARRISONBURG — When Morgan Tolle arrived at James Madison, she never expected to be where she was as a sophomore.

In her second year with the Dukes, Tolle was the starting third baseman in Madison’s three games against LSU in the 2016 softball Super Regionals at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg.

The Hudson, Fla., native knew little about JMU when she was first recruited, but she certainly never thought the Dukes would win a regional as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.

“Coming up here, with it being a mid-major school, I never thought we would win a regional, let alone host a Super Regional,” Tolle, now a senior, said. “Never would have thought that would happen, but with all the hard work we put into it, it shows that we deserved it.”

When Tolle first signed with the Dukes, former coach Mickey Dean was just beginning to build JMU into the program it is today. She inked with Madison right after Dean’s first season in 2013 when JMU earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Dukes won the CAA in 2014 and then earned the No. 15 seed and the right to host a regional in 2015, Tolle’s freshman year. By midway through that 2015 season, the Dukes were ranked in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, beginning a streak of 41 straight polls inside the top 25 that ended earlier this season.

Still, Tolle said, many within the softball world doubted the Dukes until that 2016 series when JMU was one win away from its first appearance in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

“We earned a lot of respect, not only within the community, but also within the NCAA,” Tolle said. “Not many people respected us until we started winning a lot more games, won our regional and made it to Super Regionals and then keep making the tournament every year.”

Those raised expectations have followed Tolle into her senior season, one that has featured its fair share of adversity. Dean left in September to take the Auburn job and fellow senior Megan Good hurt her knee and was ruled out for the season, leaving Tolle as the on-field leader for a JMU squad that includes five seniors and no juniors.

But perhaps there is no better person to take on the challenge because of how steady Tolle has been since joining the Dukes.

She has started and played in 217 of JMU’s 218 games since the start of her freshman year with the only blip the second half of a doubleheader against Drexel in 2016 when Dean chose not to start Tolle after a collision at second base in the first game forced her to leave the contest.

And she has quietly crept up the record books at JMU, holding the second-best career batting average, second-most doubles and fourth-best on-base percentage.

“I think the word for Morgan is consistency,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “In her four years here, she hasn’t been the record-breaking player, but she is consistent day in and day out. I’d much rather have players like that that I can depend on every single day and aren’t on roller-coaster rides. That’s the word I would use to describe her, just consistency in her play, consistency in her bat and you never have to wonder about what Morgan is going to do.”

And what Morgan does best is hit the ball and jumpstart the Dukes’ offense out of the leadoff spot. She is an untraditional leadoff hitter in the sense that she has just nine career stolen bases, but she has also been one of the Dukes’ top hitters for four straight seasons.

This year, her batting average is at a career-best .395 through 44 games and she is slugging .730, also a career high, while having a four-year high .459 on-base percentage.

“She can hit home runs, she can get on base, she can hit doubles, she’s not just a leadoff that we need to get on base and then move over. She can do a lot of things there,” LaPorte said. “Having her in that spot gives our team a lot of confidence. In the games we run-rule or do really well [on offense], it all starts with Morgan at the plate. I hate to put the pressure on her, but it is what it is, and she’s kind of taken that and run with it.”

Tolle said she understands her role is to be a catalyst for JMU’s offense, which is always her focus on the plate. This year, though, she has done it more with homers than she has with doubles. She was averaging roughly two doubles for every home run in her first three seasons, but this year, she has hit more pitches over the wall (13) than she has two-baggers (12).

It is simply an unintentional consequence of her approach to hitting, Tolle said two days after slugging four home runs last weekend during JMU’s three-game sweep of Elon.

“With me being a leadoff hitter, I do not try to hit home runs at all,” said Tolle, whose 13 blasts are tied for the third-most in a single season in JMU history. “Literally, being the first up, I want to get on base and get something going in the first inning if we can. Just trying to get on base so that the other hitters can move me around. I’m just trying to get something going as early as we can.”

The Dukes enter today’s series-opening doubleheader against Hofstra at home in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012. JMU (34-10, 13-2 CAA) trails the Pride (35-8, 15-0) in the conference standings and its RPI of 31 through Sunday’s games has it on the cusp of an at-large bid.

If JMU is going to return to the NCAA Tournament, Tolle and Ashley Samuels — the only two seniors starting for the Dukes — will have to lead them there. LaPorte said she can tell from the way Tolle has been locked in recently that she is determined to win another conference title.

“Morgan at this point wants to win a CAA title and you can kind of tell in her play,” LaPorte said. “You’ve been able to tell all year that’s what she wants. Yeah, we’ve had some mishaps this year, but when you play 56 games, that sometimes happen. But you can tell Morgan’s dialed in at this point. She’s ready to take the team on her back and roll with it.”