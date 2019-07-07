HARRISONBURG – Kris Thornton is ready to make an impact at James Madison, even if it doesn’t come with any guarantees.

On Saturday, the wide receiver transferring from Virginia Military Institute to JMU said he’s going to walk-on with the Dukes.

“It was a tough decision,” Thornton said, “but I definitely feel like I can thrive at JMU.”

Thornton said he plans to arrive in Harrisonburg on Aug. 1 in time for the start of training camp. He’ll practice, but won’t be able to play in games this season due to NCAA transfer rules.

He said he hopes to earn a scholarship once he’s eligible for game action beginning in 2020.

“I bring explosive plays, stretch the defense, excitement and speed,” Thornton said.

For the Keydets, Thornton played primarily in the slot and hauled in 87 catches and four touchdowns and was a 1,000-yard receiver last year while becoming one of the best at the position in the Southern Conference.

Last season, he ranked second in the Southern Conference for receptions per game (7.9 catches) and finished third in the league for receiving yards (1,004 yards).

Thornton said his success at VMI led to a much different recruitment as a transfer athlete compared to when he was a prep standout at Osbourn High School (Manassas) a few years ago. At that point, VMI was the only Division I school to recruit him.

“Coming out of high school I really didn’t have that many people looking at me,” Thornton said. “But coming from VMI, I had more people looking at me and talking to me.

“It was different, and in high school you have more time to make a decision, but with the transfer process you don’t have much time because you want to get to your new school as soon as possible.”

Thornton said he narrowed his choices down to JMU and an offer from William & Mary before picking the Dukes.

JMU wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan was the lead recruiter on Thornton.

“When JMU first contacted me, they jumped to the top of what school I wanted to go to,” Thornton said. “I was still looking around to see what I could get, but JMU was still always at the top.”

Thornton said it didn’t hurt that both his parents went to JMU and that from his time growing up in northern Virginia, he is familiar with a few players – quarterback Patrick Bentley and wide receiver Daniel Adu – on the current roster.

Thornton took a visit to JMU in early June and that’s when he met Shanahan, who showed Thornton around and explained how Madison would use him in its offense.

The 5-foot-8 receiver said the Dukes will line him up in the slot.

“I fit the offense well,” he said. “And having other players around you makes it easier for you to be successful. At VMI, people were double-teaming me and keying in on me, so I think at JMU, it’ll be a little more wide open for me.”

When Thornton is eligible for 2020, the Dukes will have graduated wide receivers Riley Stapleton and Brandon Polk, a Penn State transfer, off of this year’s team.