It was this time last year that Solomon Vanhorse introduced himself.

A fixture in James Madison’s regular rotation of running backs this past season, he tallied five rushing touchdowns and a receiving score for a strong redshirt freshman campaign.

But last spring Vanhorse was almost unheard of, and yet, he used each practice to impress JMU coach Curt Cignetti during Cignetti’s first set of practices in charge of the Dukes. Vanhorse took snaps with the fourth- and third-team offesnes before eventually working his way into second-string reps and then snaps with the starters by the time JMU’s spring game rolled around.

“He continues to do it one play at a time,” Cignetti said about Vanhorse after that spring showcase when the 5-foot-7 back racked up a scrimmage-best 103 all-purpose yards last April. “He can run it, he can catch it and does what he’s supposed to do.”

This is typically the time in the football calendar when impacts can begin to be made. Players who were backups or afterthoughts in the past – like Vanhorse was – are able to use spring practice as their catalyst to move toward the top of the depth chart or at least closer to more playing time.

Unfortunately, there won’t be any spring football heroes this year with COVID-19 forcing programs across the country, including JMU, to scrap the March and April routine.

Though, say, plans wouldn’t have been disrupted. These four Dukes – not necessarily coming from as off the radar as Vanhorse did – would’ve been poised for breakout springs: