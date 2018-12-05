HARRISONBURG — Urgency is a necessity for Warren Belin in the aftermath of Mike Houston’s departure from James Madison to East Carolina.

Belin’s task is to keep JMU’s 2019 recruiting class intact until the next full-time coach is hired at the school and recruits ink their National Letters of Intent during the Dec. 19 early signing date.

“I know there are some vultures out there already trying to get some of our guys,” Belin, the Dukes interim coach said Monday. “But my job, what [athletic director Jeff] Bourne is asking me to do through this transition period is to get in contact with them as fast as I can.”

By Tuesday, prospects committed to JMU said they had heard from Belin or Dukes cornerbacks coach Corico Wright, who is assisting with the changeover.

“I talked to Coach Wright last night,” said Hermitage (Richmond) running back and Dukes commit CJ Jackson. “He was telling me that they’re still 100 percent committed in me and that my offer still is on the table, and that they’re going to recruit me hard until signing day.

“I was one of the early commits, so they still planned on me signing in December. So he was just touching base on that and letting me know that my offer is still on the table.”

Jackson said Wright and Belin plan on visiting Hermitage on Friday to answer any questions he has about the outlook of the program following Houston’s three seasons at the school.

Jackson, Gaffney (S.C.) tight end Hunter Bullock, Shelby (N.C.) cornerback Dorian Davis, Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) defensive end Jalen Green and West Orange (N.J.) safety Jordan White have all said they’re still currently committed to JMU.

White said he’s expecting a visit from Belin today, and Bullock, who plans to be a mid-year enrollee, said he sees Wright on Thursday.

“I’ll be enrolling in JMU spring classes on Jan. 7 unless something crazy happens,” Bullock said. “I fell in love with the campus, the tailgating, and JMU fans love their football, so I’m not worried about them getting another great head coach like Coach Houston. They care about their football and they want to see JMU football succeed, so they’ll find somebody.”

Bullock and Jackson both said even though they’re firmly committed, they may not sign until a head coach is hired and assistant coaches are in place.

And that’s what’s tricky to navigate for Belin and Wright.

They must convince these prospects JMU is still the right place without being able to sell the player on a head coach, a position coach, a scheme or how the player fits the program over the next few years.

And that pitch has to work while “the vultures” swoop in to try to lure the player away. Bullock said other schools with tight end spots still available have contacted him and Jackson said Elon reached out to him.

Before Bullock committed to JMU, he had offers from Army, Charlotte, Old Dominion and Wofford among others. Jackson picked JMU from a top four that also included East Carolina, Old Dominion and Purdue.

“You have your challenges,” Belin said. “Because they’re young men and their family is going to want to know who’s coaching their young man. I can’t give them that answer right now, but what I can sell is ‘if you stick with it and if you stick with your commitment to James Madison University, you will have the time of your life as a young man, as a student, socially on this campus, academically on this campus, but also the opportunity to win championships.’

“That’s the expectation. The standard is the standard as Coach Houston set for the trademark for James Madison football and I really feel strongly that whoever it is that takes over the reins as head coach here will not only keep winning, but sustain it over time if it’s done the right way.”

Belin, who was the inside linebackers coach at JMU in 2018, isn’t the first former assistant at the school to deal with this issue.