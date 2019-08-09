HARRSIONBURG — The end is in mind even at the beginning.

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti employs a philosophy not many football coaches have the stomach to this time of year.

“It allows us to come out here and be our best because we’re not so worn out,” Dukes running back Jawon Hamilton said.

While any training camp is grueling for players and coaches regardless of its structure, the first-year JMU coach, Cignetti, said his belief is to maximize what he can get from his players when they’re in their helmets and shoulder pads prepared for a quick-paced practice.

“We’ve had great morale at the places I’ve been as a head coach,” Cignetti said. “And I think the players understand that everything we do is for a reason. We don’t keep ‘em in meetings just to keep ‘em in meetings. We don’t practice for three hours just to practice for three hours.”

Typically, Cignetti’s practices don’t last much longer than two hours. Of course players have weight-lifting responsibilities and meetings they need to attend during other parts of the day, but Cignetti said the three-week camp schedule he’s designed prioritizes the well-being of players instead of relentlessly pushing them toward exhaustion day after day to improve.

He doesn’t want his team burnt out or banged up before the regular season begins on Aug. 31 at West Virginia.

“I try to be very respectful of the players’ time,” Cignetti said. “It’s just something I’ve learned to do. Rest and recovery is important, and I think they really appreciate that.

“Other places I’ve been, during camp you got out of meetings at 11 at night. But it was nine o’clock at Alabama, you’re done, and that’s the same thing here. Nine o’clock, they’re out the door because it’s been scientifically proven that kids this age need eight or nine hours of sleep.”