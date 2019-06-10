HARRISONBURG — Chuck Priore is just happy to have James Madison coming to his place.

“That’s what I told [JMU athletic director] Jeff Bourne,” Priore, the 14th-year Stony Brook coach, said with a chuckle. “I said, ‘Finally you get a chance to come up here.’ But it’s our homecoming and they’re a good team, obviously, but we’ll prepare and worry about that when we have to.”

The Dukes and Seawolves have met five times since Stony Brook joined the Colonial Athletic Association in 2013, but four of those get-togethers have happened in Harrisonburg. In fact, JMU hasn’t played at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium, the home of the Seawolves, in five years.

But this fall, Madison makes the trip to play Stony Brook on Long Island on Oct. 5. When the two sides met last year, JMU won 13-10 in a defensive bout, and the Seawolves’ strength this season, at least coming out of the spring, is the defense, according to Priore.

“We bring back eight starters,” he said. “We have more established depth on the defensive side and it’s sort of flipped because last year was the opposite.”

Stony Brook, which finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the CAA last year with a second consecutive berth to the FCS playoffs, graduated many of its key starters — quarterback Joe Carbone, running back Donald Liotine, running back Jordan Gowins, tight end Cal Daniels and wide receivers Julius Wingate, Marshall Ellick and Donavin Washington — off last year’s offense, so the pressure is on the defense early in the season to take the lead and keep the Seawolves in games.

The standout of the unit is 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive lineman Sam Kamara, who was a second-team All-CAA choice in 2018 with 42 tackles and nine sacks.

“He’s an NFL prospect guy,” Priore said. “He’s a dude.”

Priore said of the 84 players that fill his roster during the spring, 83 had been redshirted during their careers and that the exception was Kamara.

Additionally, all five starting defensive backs including All-CAA second-team cornerback Gavin Heslop return, giving Stony Brook a solid foundation in the secondary.