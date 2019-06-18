HARRISONBURG — The way his team played near the end of last season has given New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell good reason for optimism heading into this one.

McDonnell and company missed the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2003 last year, ending a string of 14 consecutive appearances.

“Unfortunately, over the last bunch of years, people kept talking about the streak and everything that was coming with it,” McDonnell said. “And I think you got to focus on the task at hand, one game at a time and when we’ve been through it good, that’s what we’ve done. We don’t worry about postseason and we’ve just been a good football team when we’ve played for that day.”

And while preparing for his 21st season at the helm of the Wildcats, McDonnell, now the longest tenured coach in the Colonial Athletic Association after former William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock’s retirement, said he thinks the upperclassmen in his program understand that systematic idea.

New Hampshire finished 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the league last year, but won three of its final four contests including a 35-24 home whipping of James Madison in a game the Wildcats led by as many as 25 points.

The Dukes host New Hampshire at Bridgeforth Stadium this season on Nov. 9.

“Just looking at that momentum swing going into the winter, I think a lot of guys felt that we were getting back,” McDonnell said.

Including the players in his secondary, which McDonnell tabbed as the strength of his team.

The Wildcats return All-CAA second team safety Pop Lacey to headline a group also featuring fellow safety Evan Horn and cornerbacks Isaiah Perkins and Prince Smith. Lacey, Horn and Smith all had interceptions in the win over JMU and Horn returned his pick 75 yards for a touchdown. All four have at least two seasons of starting experience, and McDonnell said sophomore safety Pop Bush is an emerging talent, too.

“They’ve got a lot of experience and a lot of understanding,” McDonnell said. “They’re good football players and I think they’ll set the tone for the defense back there while also helping in run support, helping us in coverage and in everything we need to do.”