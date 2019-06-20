HARRISONBURG — No change in conductor can knock this locomotive off the track.

At least according to those who compete against James Madison football each year.

“They’re going to be good again,” Towson coach Rob Ambrose said. “They’re going to be extremely good again, tops in the league and they’re the one everyone has to beat.”

The Dukes didn’t do last year what they did in each of the previous two seasons — reach the FCS title game after running through the Colonial Athletic Association unbeaten. JMU won the national championship in 2016, but didn’t even win its own league in 2018.

Mike Houston, the coach that led the Dukes to Frisco in consecutive years, is now in charge at FBS East Carolina while Curt Cignetti, the former headman at Elon and the only one to beat JMU at Bridgeforth Stadium during Houston’s tenure, is less than 90 days from his first game as Madison’s new coach.

Still, without the invincibility it had in the past following a 9-4 campaign and in spite of transition, JMU is viewed as a behemoth by its peers.

“And I’ve got to give [JMU athletic director] Jeff Bourne a ton of credit,” Ambrose said. “Since Mickey’s [Matthews] era, they’ve really built a monster down there and he’s done a tremendous job. The facilities are better than anyone else’s. It’s a step above the rest and Jeff has driven that ship and steered it exactly where he wanted it to go, where that university wanted it to go. It’s very impressive.

“And Curt going up there didn’t surprise me.”

All the coaches in the CAA agreed what Cignetti did at Elon, lifting the Phoenix from the bottom of the standings to back-to-back playoff appearances in two short years, was as impressive as anything any coach at any school in the conference has done recently.

“I think it was a great hire with Curt,” Richmond’s Russ Huesman said. “I don’t think there’s a question about that because I’m not sure they could’ve found a better person for James Madison. I thought they did an unbelievable job of pinpointing him.

“He turned Elon around and made them a really good football program, so I love Mike and I think Mike and that staff we’re so good and deserve to be where they are, but I think [Cignetti and his staff] will come in and continue the great tradition of what they have at James Madison. I don’t think they’ll lose a beat, especially with all that they got coming back on that roster.”

From the team that fell at Colgate in the second round of the FCS playoffs this past December, 21 of 22 starters plus all four specialists are back. Cignetti has already added three FBS transfers this offseason, too.

“The next guy coming in has a lot of philosophies that Mike had,” New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell, the longest tenured coach in the CAA, said. “Run the football, be a defensively good football team. They’ll play great defense.

“Curt is a hell of a coach. What he did at Elon in those two years there was pretty damn impressive, so you sit there and you look at it and I think they made a hell of a hire. His teams are well coached with a school of the special teams and played a good style of football, and they ran the football and were effective, you know.”

McDonnell said Cignetti, a former quarterback at West Virginia and quarterback coach for Temple, Rice, Pitt and N.C. State earlier in his football life, will help JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci’s game.

DiNucci threw for 18 touchdowns, rushed for nine scores, but threw 12 interceptions in his first season with the Dukes last year.

“I thought when [Cignetti] had [Elon quarterback Davis] Cheek and Cheek was healthy in that place, he had a great, great idea with how he wanted to move the football,” McDonnell said. “With Ben [DiNucci] coming back next year, he’s had a whole spring and will have a whole summer to figure out what his strengths are. And again, when JMU has been good, they run the football and they’ve had the ability to run the ball in open spaces, and I think DiNucci did a good job with that last year.”

Huesman said the one caveat to all the returning talent Cignetti has at his disposal is that Madison graduated an all-time player in its program’s history.

“They are losing the best player in FCS football and that’s Jimmy Moreland,” Huesman said. “I voted for him for everything. All-American, Player of the Year. He was an incredible player.

“And I’ll tell you this, people just saw him covering wide outs and all the picks and making all the special plays, but what he did on special teams was amazing. The punt return with watching him block on punt return, people didn’t see that and how he did it in blocking punts on punt return, he was incredible. He could’ve been Special Teams Player of the Year, but he didn’t return punts or do anything like that, but he was an incredible football player.”

Moreland will be replaced by former All-American Rashad Robinson, who missed all of last season with turf toe at corner, but the Dukes do need to find a new lead blocker for punt returner D’Angelo Amos, who led the country in punt-return yards and touchdowns last year.

Either way, Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said JMU is in a good position to compete for a conference title and deep postseason run again.

“I’m sure there will be some growing pains,” Priore said. “There is whenever there’s a coaching change, but Curt is a good coach and they have good players. And this is a positive coaching change. It wasn’t for negative reasons, but there’s always a little bit of change the kids have to figure out. So, I think at the end of the day, they’ll be fine and they’ll be a top team in the league based on what I know they have coming back.”