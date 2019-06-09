HARRISONBURG — There is life at Elon after Curt Cignetti.

“The culture of our program is very positive and strong,” first-year Phoenix coach Tony Trisciani said.

Trisciani was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach following Cignetti’s departure for the same job at James Madison this offseason. It’s the first time Trisciani is a head coach at the college level, but he’s more than qualified. He had stints as an assistant across the Colonial Athletic Association — at New Hampshire and Villanova in addition to Elon — and was a high school head coach for five years.

“It’s been a great opportunity for me to take over a program I’m familiar with and an institution I’m familiar with,” Trisciani said. “I’m able to keep the consistency for the kids in the program and build on the success we’ve had the last few years.”

Under Cignetti, Elon reached the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time school history. Last season, the Phoenix went 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the CAA with one of those wins coming against JMU, handing the Dukes the only home loss they suffered under former coach Mike Houston.

This season, Madison travels to Elon on Sept. 28.

“And we knew Curt would have some opportunities with the success that we’ve had over the last few years,” Trisciani said. “JMU is an appealing job and it was a great opportunity for him and for everybody else on our staff because there’s a period there where there was some uncertainty of, ‘Are we staying here at Elon? Or are we moving to Harrisonburg?’ But it’s all part of the job in this profession, and it’s a great opportunity for Curt and the guys that went up there, and the guys that were able to stay here at Elon, and for myself who got a great opportunity here as well.”

And there of plenty of reasons why Trisciani believes his program can keep progressing.

He said the first is that the Phoenix bring back junior quarterback Davis Cheek, who might be the best signal-caller in the conference aside from Towson’s Tom Flacco, the 2018 CAA Offensive Player of the Year.

It was Cheek’s touchdown pass with 1:17 to play that gave Elon its 27-24 win at JMU. But unfortunately for the Phoenix, just one week after beating the Dukes, Cheek tore his ACL in a loss at Delaware and was sidelined for the season.

Without him, Elon went 2-4 over its final six contests and lost in the first round of the FCS playoffs at Wofford.

“We anticipate him being good to go for our opener,” Trisciani said of Cheek, who was limited during the spring. “He’s a guy that we can count on and I think the way he prepares is what makes him special. I mean he’s got a good arm, he’s accurate and he’s got arm strength, so he’s got the tools, but the way he prepares is elite.”

The same offensive coordinator, Drew Folmar, is in place, and Cheek will also have a trio of proven running backs next to him in the backfield. Sophomore Jaylan Thomas was the CAA Offensive Rookie of the Year for his 723 rushing yards and four touchdowns last year, and De’Sean McNair and Breylnd Cyphers return as well.

Trisciani said the primary focus for the offense during the spring was to retool the offensive line, which lost three four-year starters including Oli Udoh, who was a sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings.

Unlike the offense, the strength of Elon’s stack defense is its front.

Defensive ends Marcus Willoughby and Daniel Everett, who missed most of last year with a knee injury, as well as defensive tackles Tristen Cox and Destin Floyd make up a group of seasoned defensive linemen. Second-team All-CAA cornerback Greg Liggs Jr., who had the fumble recovery to setup Elon’s game-winning drive engineered by Cheek in Harrisonburg, is also back.

And although Trisciani is replacing all-conference players at linebacker and safety, he’s added Cincinnati transfer linebacker Ty Sponseller and said there are young defensive backs in the program he thinks can help the squad this year.

“Plus fortunately, that transition with [new defensive coordinator] Billy Crocker coming in, they have not had to learn a different scheme or new terminology,” Trisciani said. “So we’ve been able to continue our development as a defense to keep that consistency.”

Trisciani said because of his comfort level with Crocker, and because the two worked previously together at Villanova, Crocker will call the defense during games.

The Phoenix kick off their season on Aug. 31 at North Carolina A&T.

“We’ve got talent in all of our classes,” Trisciani said. “We’ve got talent spread out throughout our program, and we need to continue to do a great job of recruiting and addressing our needs from year to year, but I feel like the culture and talent is there for us to be successful in the CAA.”