HARRISONBURG — No one needs to caution Neal Brown about the dangers of opening the season against James Madison.

The Dukes have knocked off their FBS opponent in two of the last four seasons.

“Not a good part on scheduling on our end,” the first-year West Virginia coach said. “I got a lot of respect for them.”

When JMU kicks off its 2019 campaign at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., on Aug. 31, and receives a $550,000 check for showing up, it won’t be the first time Brown battles the FCS power.

As a wide receiver at Massachusetts in the early 2000s, Brown caught a touchdown pass against the Dukes in an October 2001 win for the Minutemen. Then, during his climb as an assistant when he worked at UMass and spent a year Delaware, he stood on the opposing sideline of ex-JMU coach Mickey Matthews, his staffs and his teams.

“I remember vividly we played ‘em when I was at Delaware,” Brown said. “They were in the top five in the country, and they won a national championship shortly after that, so I always knew they were right at or near the top of the A-10 or what used be the A-10 and is now the CAA. I’m zero surprised they’ve been able to have success. With the geographical location, the facilities they have, it’s not a surprise to me.”

Brown departed Troy for West Virginia this offseason to replace Dana Holgorsen, who spent eight years at the helm before taking the same job at Houston in early January. Brown, a Kentucky native, said WVU fits him and his family well as it is closer to home and that the tradition of the program — the 14th winningest in all of college football — sold itself.

During his four seasons as the coach at Troy, Brown led the Trojans to three bowl victories. And since 2016, Troy is tied with Central Florida for the highest-winning percentage (79.5 percent) for any FBS school outside of the Power Five.

What Brown said concerns him most about his new squad is its youthfulness.

Gone to the NFL off last year’s Mountaineers, who finished 8-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12, are former quarterback Will Grier, offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste, tight end Trevon Wesco, wide receivers Gary Jennings and David Sills V and linebacker David Long Jr., the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018.

“We’re a really inexperienced football team, especially offensively,” Brown said. “If you look at Division I, I think our return of production is one of the lowest in the entire country, so we’re going to have a lot of new faces on the offensive line, in the receiver core and quarterback and tight end. So when we line up and play a quality opponent right out of the gate, it’s going to definitely be a challenge. Defensively, we’ve got more kids who have played on that side of the ball, but JMU is definitely going to give us a lot of issues.”

Brown said he hasn’t named a starting quarterback yet as Jack Allison, who began his career at Miami, and Austin Kendall, who transferred to WVU from Oklahoma prior to the spring, are competing for the job.

Allison backed up Grier during the regular season last year, but started WVU’s Camping World Bowl loss to Syracuse. Over seven appearances including the one start, he completed 51 percent of his throws for 352 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Like Allison, Kendall was the backup to an elite player, slotted behind Heisman winner Kyler Murray with the Sooners after sitting behind another Heisman winner, Baker Mayfield, before that.

“It’s kind of wide open,” Brown said. “Neither one of them really separated themselves in the spring, so we’ll carry that thing into the summer and into fall camp.”

Whoever wins the quarterback job should benefit from the offense’s most-seasoned position group. While sharing space in the backfield throughout their careers, seniors Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway have combined to rush for 2,902 yards and 28 touchdowns, so until the quarterback settles in, Brown can lean on his running game.

Another bonus for the quarterbacks, according to Brown, is the offensive system Brown uses isn’t drastically different from what either signal-caller has done in the past. Brown, Holgorsen and Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley all run a version of the air raid.

The drastic change for the Mountaineers comes on defense because Brown is moving the program away from the 3-3-5 stack.

“It’ll be a total 180,” he said.