HARRISONBURG — The only element colder than the temperature on that Friday in December was how Jimmy Moreland treated Sam Houston State’s receivers.

An extensive piece of the plan for James Madison, the then-sophomore cornerback played like the prospect he’d eventually become for the first time as the Dukes shuttered the Bearkats’ nation-leading offense for a 65-7 win in the 2016 FCS quarterfinals.

“I remember sitting there thinking, ‘This kid’s man-to-man skills are special,’” said former JMU cornerbacks coach Tripp Weaver, now the defensive passing game coordinator at Western Carolina. “And he’s got the length in his arms, the foot speed. It was probably the night of the Sam Houston State game that I thought, ‘He’s going to have a chance.’”

The NFL Draft begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, and Moreland could be the first Madison product selected since 2013 when the Arizona Cardinals used a fourth-round pick on offensive lineman Earl Watford.

Moreland projects anywhere from a third- to seventh-round choice depending on what mock draft you look at or analyst you trust most.

Former JMU coach Mike Houston, who took the same job at East Carolina this past December, echoed what Weaver said: Moreland’s three pass breakups and smothering coverage versus Sam Houston State standout receivers Davion Davis and Yedidiah Louis grabbed his attention.

“That’s probably when,” Houston said. “And I don’t know if it even was that he’d play at the next level, but that’s when you thought, ‘Oh, he’s pretty dang good.’

“They were averaging about 50 points a game coming into that game and we sat there and played man-free coverage all night long, and he was our nickel. He matched up in the slot that game, so I’d say that game and then the ’17 season. You had a thought of ‘Oh, he’s a really good player.’”

Weaver said Moreland yielded only one catch — it came on a hitch route — throughout the entirety of JMU’s win over Sam Houston State.

But Moreland had highs before.

He was a two-time Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week as a freshman two seasons prior, but didn’t play in his second year at the school because he was booted from the squad by former coach Everett Withers for a petty larceny charge in the spring of 2015.

“This was a guy who wasn’t even on the roster when I took the job at James Madison,” Houston said. “He’d been dismissed and I’ll tell you this, it was not an easy deal. I made him earn everything he got that first year back. We were pretty hard on him.”

Both Houston and Weaver as well as Corico Wright, who took the cornerback coach job at JMU last year after Weaver departed, all said Moreland’s commitment to his teammates, coaches and himself is what kept from straying in the wrong direction in his final three seasons with the program.

Moreland stayed in school at JMU even thought he wasn’t a member of the football team for a year before Houston invited him back to the team on a trial basis.

“From being overlooked out of high school to coming to college and having to face some adversity off the field,” said Wright, who now coaches safeties at Furman, “but just having the perseverance to fight through adversity and still have a smile on your face says everything. A lot of people would’ve tucked their tail and ran and dropped out of school, but Jimmy had a don’t-be-denied attitude.”

And over those three years Moreland improved as a player and a person, according to Houston.

Whatever Houston, Weaver, Wright or any other coach asked of Moreland, he did all while becoming one of the best players in JMU history.

In 2017, Moreland earned first-team All-CAA accolades and tied a school single-game record for interceptions when he had three picks against South Dakota State. As a senior this past fall, he was a consensus All-American, the CAA Defensive Player of the Year and left as the Dukes’ all-time leader for interceptions (18) and interceptions returned for a touchdown (six).