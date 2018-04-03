HARRISONBURG — For a James Madison defensive backfield that projects to be experienced with all-conference caliber athletes come fall, the spring has been a different story.

The Dukes haven’t yet to practice with seniors Curtis Oliver and Rashad Robinson or junior Charles Tutt, who are all recovering from lingering injuries. That leaves the group with just one veteran, senior Jimmy Moreland.

Moreland has suited up for all eight of JMU’s spring practices and is the only returning starter on the entire defense practicing, although junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter and junior linebackers Dimitri Holloway and Landan Word have significant game experience.

“The thing with Jimmy is that he’s kind of the Lone Ranger right now,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “It’s him and the young kids.

“That’s hard and I’ve talked to him about that. He cannot let the youth around him dictate his play because he’s competing to play against N.C. State in September. That’s what he has to prepare for.”

While Moreland takes all the first-team reps at corner on one side, JMU has used sophomores Wesley McCormick and Taurus Carroll as well as first-semester freshman Jamari Currence to take snaps on the opposite end of the field. Inside at safety, the Dukes have used junior Adam Smith and sophomore D’Angelo Amos. Those five are still learning JMU’s defense.

When the upperclassmen get healthy and August training camp rolls around, it’s probable that Houston and the defensive staff stack the secondary with experience, so Moreland’s time practicing alongside inexperience is only temporary.

Moreland and Robinson, a 2017 All-American, will play corner while Oliver likely mans the nickel cornerback spot just as he has in the past. Earlier this spring, Houston said he could move one of the four veterans to safety to ensure an older, more seasoned player in the middle of the secondary.

“So [Moreland has] got to go out there and hold himself to a higher standard every single day,” Houston said. “And I think he’s had a positive attitude. I think he’s working hard.

“He made a huge play in our red-zone deal the other day with a blocked kick … I think he’s having a really good spring.”