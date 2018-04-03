Moreland The Only Veteran DB During Spring Practice
HARRISONBURG — For a James Madison defensive backfield that projects to be experienced with all-conference caliber athletes come fall, the spring has been a different story.
The Dukes haven’t yet to practice with seniors Curtis Oliver and Rashad Robinson or junior Charles Tutt, who are all recovering from lingering injuries. That leaves the group with just one veteran, senior Jimmy Moreland.
Moreland has suited up for all eight of JMU’s spring practices and is the only returning starter on the entire defense practicing, although junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter and junior linebackers Dimitri Holloway and Landan Word have significant game experience.
“The thing with Jimmy is that he’s kind of the Lone Ranger right now,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “It’s him and the young kids.
“That’s hard and I’ve talked to him about that. He cannot let the youth around him dictate his play because he’s competing to play against N.C. State in September. That’s what he has to prepare for.”
While Moreland takes all the first-team reps at corner on one side, JMU has used sophomores Wesley McCormick and Taurus Carroll as well as first-semester freshman Jamari Currence to take snaps on the opposite end of the field. Inside at safety, the Dukes have used junior Adam Smith and sophomore D’Angelo Amos. Those five are still learning JMU’s defense.
When the upperclassmen get healthy and August training camp rolls around, it’s probable that Houston and the defensive staff stack the secondary with experience, so Moreland’s time practicing alongside inexperience is only temporary.
Moreland and Robinson, a 2017 All-American, will play corner while Oliver likely mans the nickel cornerback spot just as he has in the past. Earlier this spring, Houston said he could move one of the four veterans to safety to ensure an older, more seasoned player in the middle of the secondary.
“So [Moreland has] got to go out there and hold himself to a higher standard every single day,” Houston said. “And I think he’s had a positive attitude. I think he’s working hard.
“He made a huge play in our red-zone deal the other day with a blocked kick … I think he’s having a really good spring.”
D-Line Building Depth
It’s apparent that Houston and defensive line coach Jeff Hanson will have their options regarding how to use their defensive linemen this fall.
Through three weeks of the spring, JMU has regularly deployed a first-team unit of junior end John Daka, sophomore tackle Adeeb Atariwa, sophomore Mike Greene and Carter, leaving Garden City Community College transfer end Matt Terrell, Virginia transfer tackle Juwan Moye and Wake Forest transfer end Paris Black to work in with the second- and third-team defensive lines.
On top of that, 2017 All-Colonial Athletic Association choice Darrious Carter isn’t practicing yet.
“I don’t know how many guys Coach Hanson is going to play, but I know he’s going to end up playing the best guys,” Ron’Dell Carter said. “The thing now is that we’ve got a lot of guys doing some good things, so I’m excited see what happens. But whatever he decides, it’s going to be the best players out there and I’m good with that.”
This past season, JMU regularly used six defensive linemen, but between the development of younger players and an influx of transfers, the number in the regular rotation could be more this year.
“We’re very talented and that’s where the competition comes in, that’s when you get better,” Daka said. “We’re all competitive and we all know we can play. We all know our abilities, so we all compete. It’s a good competition.”
Johnson, Dean Shine In First Scrimmage
Junior quarterback Cole Johnson threw for two touchdowns in the team’s first scrimmage of the spring Saturday.
One went to junior tight end Mack Cullen and the other went to freshman wide receiver Kyndel Dean.
“The offense came out and had two great drives to start the day,” Houston said.
Cullen’s score came on the first drive after Johnson marched the offense down the field.
“I think he’s playing well right now,” Houston said of Johnson. “The thing you want to see, because he understands the offense so well, because he’s been here for two years and played in the offense for two years, is you’d expect him to be more advanced with checks at the line of scrimmage, making the right decisions and that the ball should always be in the right place since he has the most experience.
“Now you’re going to see every once in a while with Ben [DiNucci] and Gage [Moloney] where they might not have the experience in the offense, so with them you’re looking to see if they’re taking the plays and making the plays that are there.”
Houston added Dean’s day was encouraging, considering his first seven practices were up-and-down.
“Kyndel Dean had a great day and he’s such a great kid,” Houston said. “He’s been trying so hard and struggling so much, so for him to come out and have a really positive day, it was a great to see.”