HARRISONBURG – His distribution of the ball was point-guard like, and not just any point guard.

Think Jason Kidd or Steve Nash, artfully placing passes to setup his teammates.

“I’ve just got to put it out there for ‘em,” Ben DiNucci said.

The James Madison senior quarterback completed 78 percent of his throws for 240 yards and four touchdowns in the No. 2 Dukes’ 63-12 blow past victory over Morgan State in non-conference action on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

All four of his touchdown throws against the Bears went to different receivers. All six touchdowns he’s thrown for this season have gone to different pass catchers.

“I said all summer and at the end of fall camp that we’ve got guys that are making plays everywhere,” DiNucci said.

DiNucci fit one where only slot receiver Devin Ravenel could snag it on a 19-yard corner route to open the scoring. The signal-caller then trusted Penn State transfer receiver Brandon Polk, who sprinted past the opposing corner, to secure a 48-yard catch as he crossed the goal line.

Running backs were involved, too. DiNucci checked down to Jawon Hamilton, waiting near the left sideline, where he had enough space to turnaround, show off his speed and use a block from Polk on a 50-yard score. The last of DiNucci’s tosses were most difficult, though, as he maneuvered to his right and lofted – with enough arc on it – a pass to find Solomon Vanhorse streaking under it for a 19-yard touchdown reception that put JMU ahead 35-3 with 33 seconds remaining in the first half.

“Ben is back there basically picking and choosing who he wants to throw to,” Polk said. “And then it’s just the weapons we have across the field, even the running backs, as you saw Jawon split it and score, so it’s just the weapons across the field.”