No opponent can alter this part of James Madison’s game plan.

The Dukes aren’t messing with the way senior defensive end John Daka impacts each snap.

“Normally, in some of our pressures we like to drop that position,” defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman said after JMU’s 17-0 win in the FCS quarterfinals over Northern Iowa on Friday. “And this year we’ve just continued to rush him after the quarterback.”

Hetherman will coach in the national semifinals for the second time in as many seasons, having departed Maine for Madison this past offseason.

Both the Black Bears last fall and the Dukes this season were and are the best run defenses in the FCS, respectively, thanks to all the negative yardage opponents incur by taking a sack. Through the 2018 quarterfinals Maine notched 47 sacks and through this year’s quarterfinals JMU has 46 sacks.

And Daka is the one who gets to the quarterback most frequently for the Dukes.

Two sacks against the Panthers boosted Daka to 16.5 sacks for the year, a JMU single-season record. He has at least two sacks in four of his last six games.

“There are similarities with it,” Hetherman said. “But I think we’ve played to the personnel. And I think the personnel that we’ve had here, we’ve adapted to it and we’re playing off the strengths.

“We’ve changed things throughout the season. There were things whether it was spring football or fall camp that we ran and we kind of moved away from, because we’re trying to find every week what our strengths are within the system and within our personnel.”