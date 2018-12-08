COLLEGE PARK, Md. — James Madison’s women’s basketball team will want to forget most of Saturday’s 87-63 loss at No. 7 Maryland and move on.

But if the Dukes take anything away from an afternoon in which they were simply overwhelmed by the size and quickness of the Big Ten favorites, it could be the emergence of freshman point guard Madison Green.

Green finished with a career-high 17 points, including 3 of 4 shooting from 3-point range, and also had three assists, three rebounds and steal in 29 minutes off the bench.

All-Big Ten guard Kaila Charles scored 24 points with nine rebounds while Brianna Fraser came off the bench to score 24 with 11 rebounds for the Terrapins. Taylor Mikesell hit four 3-pointers to finish with 16 for Maryland.

Green got her first start Monday against Dayton with senior Logan Reynolds out with a sore back. Reynolds was back in the starting lineup Saturday, but was limited by the injury and spent the entire second half on the bench.

“After Logan wasn’t going to get back in the game I had to adjust pretty quickly,” Green said. “The first few turnovers, I think that was a bit of nerves, but I know my team needed me so I did what I had to do.”

And as the Winchester native’s minutes increased so did her ease on the court, often looking like the Dukes player most at home against a nationally ranked team in a nearly 18,000-seat arena.

Four first half turnovers faded from memory in the second quarter as Green was the offensive spark that helped JMU climb back within 18 and force a Maryland timeout in the fourth quarter.

Kamiah Smalls got off to a red-hot start, scoring JMU’s first nine points and putting up 11 of her 18 in the first quarter before the Terps began getting physical with the junior guard each time she took the ball to the basket.

“I thought she got frustrated when we started to double,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. “I thought the defense on her really got focused and made her have to take more difficult shots. But she still had 18 points. She’s a very talented player.”””

Outside of Smalls, the Dukes had a tough time getting anything going offensively until Green took over the second half. And JMU had no answer for the Maryland backcourt duo of Charles and Mikesell, particularly as the Terps pulled away in the second quarter.

Maryland also dominated the glass, out rebounding JMU 40-29, which helped create the separation.

“We generally don’t get out rebounded,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said. “Obviously they are a pretty good rebounding team. Those are some of our standards and I thought our defense wasn’t as tough as it usually is. A little credit to who we are playing, of course, but those things translate to the scoreboard.”

Even in a loss, the Dukes veterans have taken notice of what one of their youngest players has shown of late.

“Honestly, this is something I’ve been waiting for since she arrived on campus,” Smalls said. “To be a freshman and have your breakout game at Maryland, that’s something I hope she holds very tight because that is very big in college basketball. We don’t get many chances to come here and play on the big stage like this. For her to come here today and show she is capable of playing with the big dogs is something she should be very proud of.”