HARRISONBURG — It took a few visits to Harrisonburg, but when Hunter Bullock was in town to camp at James Madison last month, he finally heard what he was waiting to hear.

“That’s when Coach [Mike] Houston offered me,” Bullock said Thursday. The Gaffney (S.C.) tight end became the Dukes’ seventh overall commitment in the 2019 recruiting class and fifth in the last two weeks on Wednesday.

Bullock initially visited JMU in the spring and was back again to participate during a prospect camp earlier this summer.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience,” Bullock said. “I’ll never get that again because this is the end of my recruitment. Everything went as planned and I was ecstatic when Coach Houston offered me.”

Bullock said he narrowed his mix of 10 FBS and FCS options down to four schools — JMU, Army, Old Dominion and Wofford — before picking the Dukes.

“I’ve been up to JMU two or three times in the past year and every time I go, I just fall in love more and more,” Bullock said. “It feels like home. It feels like Gaffney. It’s got everything I need — the way they use the tight end in the offense, the coaching staff, the facilities and especially the academics. It’s all around the best place.”

And Bullock won’t wait as long as most of the recruiting class to arrive for good. Bullock said he plans to enroll at JMU in January for the spring semester and to practice with the team during the spring.

When he arrives, he’ll become the second prospect from South Carolina in as many years to enroll early at the school. Before this past spring, cornerback Jamari Currence (Rock Hill, S.C.) was added to JMU’s roster after he got to college early.

Bullock also will join a deep position group as none of the seven tight ends — Nick Carlton, Clayton Cheatham, Mack Cullen, Jesse Layne, Zach Polglase, Dylan Stapleton or Drew Painter — listed on this year’s roster are scheduled to graduate after this season. Juniors Carlton and Cullen won’t graduate until after the 2019 season.