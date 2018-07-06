TE Bullock Pledges To Dukes
Becomes Seventh Commitment Of JMU's 2019 Class
HARRISONBURG — It took a few visits to Harrisonburg, but when Hunter Bullock was in town to camp at James Madison last month, he finally heard what he was waiting to hear.
“That’s when Coach [Mike] Houston offered me,” Bullock said Thursday. The Gaffney (S.C.) tight end became the Dukes’ seventh overall commitment in the 2019 recruiting class and fifth in the last two weeks on Wednesday.
Bullock initially visited JMU in the spring and was back again to participate during a prospect camp earlier this summer.
“It’s a once in a lifetime experience,” Bullock said. “I’ll never get that again because this is the end of my recruitment. Everything went as planned and I was ecstatic when Coach Houston offered me.”
Bullock said he narrowed his mix of 10 FBS and FCS options down to four schools — JMU, Army, Old Dominion and Wofford — before picking the Dukes.
“I’ve been up to JMU two or three times in the past year and every time I go, I just fall in love more and more,” Bullock said. “It feels like home. It feels like Gaffney. It’s got everything I need — the way they use the tight end in the offense, the coaching staff, the facilities and especially the academics. It’s all around the best place.”
And Bullock won’t wait as long as most of the recruiting class to arrive for good. Bullock said he plans to enroll at JMU in January for the spring semester and to practice with the team during the spring.
When he arrives, he’ll become the second prospect from South Carolina in as many years to enroll early at the school. Before this past spring, cornerback Jamari Currence (Rock Hill, S.C.) was added to JMU’s roster after he got to college early.
Bullock also will join a deep position group as none of the seven tight ends — Nick Carlton, Clayton Cheatham, Mack Cullen, Jesse Layne, Zach Polglase, Dylan Stapleton or Drew Painter — listed on this year’s roster are scheduled to graduate after this season. Juniors Carlton and Cullen won’t graduate until after the 2019 season.
“The lead recruiter for our area is [running backs coach] De’Rail Sims and I’m really excited to get to work with [tight ends coach Fontel] Mines,” Bullock said. “He’ll be my tight end coach and I’m just real ready to get up there and work with him to see how we mesh.
“They said if I work hard, that I’ll have a chance to battle for the starting spot. And they said I’d be playing out wide, and then coming in and blocking. They think they have a good plan for me to play everywhere.”
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder said he’s comfortable with both catching the ball in the passing game and blocking to aid the rushing attack.
“I like putting my hand in the dirt and knocking defensive ends over,” Bullock said. “And I’m just ready to get there and get in the end zone.
“I just love the way they use the tight end. They’re part of their offense almost all the time and I don’t see a better place to go.”
Throughout the recruiting process, Bullock said Shelby (N.C.) cornerback Dorian Davis, who was the first commitment in JMU’s 2019 class, played a role in the decision to commit.
“I talk to him a pretty good bit,” Bullock said.
Of the seven current commits, three play on offense and four play on defense. Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) defensive end and Rivals.com three-star prospect Jalen Green gave his pledge to the Dukes this past Sunday. At this time during the last recruiting cycle, JMU had only one verbal commitment and didn’t get its seventh until the last week of August.