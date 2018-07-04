HARRISONBURG — James Madison released its entire 29-game women’s basketball schedule Monday, the same day the Colonial Athletic Association unveiled its full conference slate.

The Dukes open the season at home on Nov. 8 against George Washington and close the year on March 9 against Delaware at the Convocation Center. The Blue Hens will host JMU on Jan. 4, the opening day of CAA play for the 10 schools.

Among the highlights in the non-conference slate are a Dec. 8 trip to College Park, Md., to face Maryland and a contest at Wake Forest on Dec. 17. In addition to George Washington, which last faced the Dukes in 2007, Madison also renews its series with Georgetown after a nine-season hiatus.

JMU’s non-conference schedule is purposely more regionalized than last year with eight of the 11 opponents located between Maryland and South Carolina. O’Regan said he felt like the team had too many long road trips last season, but this year every non-conference away game is closer than four hours away.

“I give a lot of credit to [assistant coach Ian Caskill] for making it a much more regional schedule,” O’Regan said. “That’s a huge benefit. We’re not going to be on a bus until four in the morning.”

Here are some other notes on this year’s schedule:

Philosophy Unchanged

O’Regan said last year’s non-conference schedule ended up being harder than he anticipated, resulting in a disappointing 4-7 record heading into CAA play. However, he didn’t make many changes to his scheduling philosophy this season.

The Dukes will still face six teams from the Power Five, Big East and Atlantic 10 and four teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season.

“I always have the same scheduling philosophy in mind, and I will for my entire head coaching career,” O’Regan said. “I do want to be challenged and I want to play really good teams in the non-conference, and that’s never going to change.”

Eye To The Future



Although O’Regan designed the schedule to benefit his team this year, he also had an eye on the 2019-20 season when crafting this slate.

The Dec. 8 trip to Maryland is an appealing game for the Dukes, but there is an added bonus as well. It is the front end of a home-and-home contract that will bring the Terrapins to the Convocation Center next season when the Dukes’ core will be seniors.

“I’m very excited to enter into that series knowing that they’re coming back the following year for [the junior class’] senior year,” O’Regan said. “When you come down to it and you can look at your schedule and you have a couple of more to add, one of the other ways you can look at your schedule is not just this year, but the future.

“Maybe you agree to a road game this year knowing you might be able to win it, but you’re bringing that team home for hopefully loading up these kids’ senior year so it can be as special as you hope it can be.”

Other games already locked in for 2019-20 include a home game with St. John’s on Nov. 17, 2019 and road games with George Washington and Georgetown.

Unusual Road Tests

If there was one surprise in JMU’s schedule this season it is the Nov. 13 contest at Delaware State. The Hornets finished 6-24 last season and are a prime candidate for the Dukes to pay to come to Harrisonburg.

Instead, the first road trip of the season sends Madison to Dover, Del., for the second game of the season. It is an unorthodox arrangement, but one O’Regan said could be a good early test for his team as it tries to build the type of momentum it couldn’t last year.

“I want to put us in a couple of different environments,” O’Regan said. “Most of the time, that would end up being a guarantee game, but their coach was up to the idea of doing a home-and-home. That’s an early road game for us and it’s an early test and it’s a very passable test. I’m hoping we can go there and build a little bit of confidence and build a little bit of momentum.”

JMU also has a road trip scheduled on Dec. 30 to Robert Morris, the first time in 11 seasons Madison travels to a Northeast Conference foe. That game was a last-minute addition to the slate when the CAA informed teams the conference schedule would begin after the new year.

O’Regan said he did not want to leave two weeks between the Dukes’ last non-conference game and first CAA contest, so he added a home-and-home date with the Colonials.

CAA Oddity

In an unusual quirk for the CAA, JMU will play all nine of its conference foes once before it faces any team for a second time. For the most part, the average distance between the two games is not affected, except in two extreme cases.

The Dukes begin the conference season with road trips to Delaware and Drexel on Jan. 4 and 6, respectively. The Blue Hens and Dragons don’t make the return trip to Harrisonburg until the last week of the season.

All 10 CAA schools face the same conundrum this season with two months between games against their first two opponents.

“The one thing that I think is interesting is we start and end with Delaware,” O’Regan said. “You’re going to play two different teams. The same with Drexel, too, and Drexel is a team that traditionally gets much, much better as the year goes on. You’re talking about playing one team and then two months later playing that team again; in that respect I think it will be an interesting challenge.”