DukesofJMU - Takeaways From Fall Ball At JMU

The next time they all get together, it’ll be to start training camp in January ahead of their eight-game spring football season. James Madison concluded fall practices on Saturday with a scrimmage, and on the heels of 13 official workouts, the Dukes now know a lot more about themselves than they did a month ago. Prior to their first practice on Oct. 15, JMU hadn’t been able to practice since before its national championship game loss to North Dakota State last season. So the drills spanning the past five weeks were extremely valuable to second-year coach Curt Cignetti, his staff and players. Here are five takeaways from the practices:

O-Line, RBs Are Strength Of Squad

Well, if there are any certainties about this version of the Dukes, it’s that they can at least run the football whenever they need to. Senior running backs Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton combined for 2,135 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns last year. They’re back as well as sophomore running back Latrele Palmer, who averaged 6.7 yards per carry while emerging as a freshman to be the third running back behind Agyei-Obese and Hamilton. “There’s a lot of talent in our group,” Agyei-Obese said. “Lots of talent, and honestly the bond in our group is bigger than what it is on the field. We bond together off the field. We’ve all been friends and have always hung out, and we all understand that when it’s our turn on the field that it’s competitive. And for whoever is on the field, everyone else is on the sideline cheering them on. It’s motivation. We feed off each other’s energy and that’s what makes our running back group go.” Three-fifths of the offensive line that paved the way for those rushers return, also, and none of them nor the running backs appeared to get any worse during fall drills. “It’s going to be pretty good,” senior left tackle Ray Gillespie said about him and fellow returning offensive line starters Liam Fornadel and Truvell Wilson. “We all talk,” he said. “We all have understanding and we all have a good connection, even with [potential new starters] J.T. [Timming] and Nick Kidwell. We’re all talking about plays after practice. We’re all communicating and talking about what we see out there.”

New-Look Dukes, Same Expectations

Those running backs and offensive linemen are familiar, but much of the roster is revamped. This fall, JMU incorporated eight transfers and 20 true freshmen into its practices for the first time and Cignetti said many of the transfers will play right away and it’s possible some first-year freshmen could see game action immediately. The Dukes return only three starters on defense, so Cignetti and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman had to use these practices to begin figuring out the personnel they can rely on come spring when JMU opens its campaign on Feb. 20 against Morehead State. “We’ve had some adversity,” Cignetti said. “We lost a lot of guys on defense and we’ve had some key guys that we were counting on get hurt and are not going to be with us in the spring. But we still have enough guys that can step up and get the job done, and we can still reach all of our goals as a football team.” Gone from last year’s team via graduation are 2019 Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year Ben DiNucci and CAA Defensive Player of the Year Ron’Dell Carter as well as eight other All-CAA selections. Additionally on defense, former starters safety D’Angelo Amos and defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa transferred. Then two likely new starters for the Dukes, junior defensive end Isaac Ukwu and redshirt freshman linebacker Taurus Jones, suffered injuries during practices and will miss the spring. “It hurts, but you can’t dawn on the past,” senior safety MJ Hampton said. “You’ve got to look forward to the future. That’s how I see it.” Said Cignetti: “Everybody understands where we’re at right now at the conclusion of spring practice, where we’re going and what we have to do to get there. We’ve had some adversity. … But we’ve got enough older kids to show the younger kids the way.” Though JMU’s depth chart will look drastically different in February, its goals remain the same – capture the CAA’s automatic qualifying bid into the postseason and have a shot to win the FCS title.

Johnson, Moloney Battle On

Senior Cole Johnson and junior Gage Moloney began and ended spring in competition for the team’s No. 1 quarterback job. Cignetti said Johnson and Moloney both impressed at times during fall practices, in which they alternated sessions leading the first-team offense. “This is really going to go into January for sure,” Cignetti said. “Let me say this, I really have a lot of respect for both guys. I thought they both had really good [falls]. They both really paid their dues. They both deserve to be the starter. “I thought Gage started [fall] fast. I thought Cole really had a good week the last three, four, five practices. He really caught my eye. Gage had a really good day [Saturday] with the ones, so this is definitely going to go into January.” What’s fascinating is Cignetti and offensive players said the plays don’t change much regardless of whether it’s Johnson or Moloney running the system. Johnson is a right-handed thrower and Moloney throws from his left, but the signal-callers are being evaluated on an even scale because the offense largely stays the same. In his career, Johnson has completed 64 percent of his throws for 1,099 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Moloney has completed 5-of-8 passes for 116 yards and two scores without an interception over eight appearances.

Receivers Relax Cignetti's Worry

James Madison slot reciever Kris Thornton looks in a catch during Dukes practice last month at Bridgeforth Stadium. (Daniel Lin / DN-R)

What could’ve been a reason for concern has eased for Cignetti. JMU lost its top four leading receivers from last year and those four – Brandon Polk, Riley Stapleton, Dylan Stapleton and Jake Brown – combined for 76 percent of the Dukes’ receiving yards in 2019. Polk and the Stapleton brothers graduated, and Brown opted to enter the transfer portal last month. But, “I feel a lot better about that group right now than I did at the end of the season after losing our starting core,” Cignetti said. Freshman Antwane Wells had a standout fall and is on track to earn a starting spot as an outside receiver. Junior Kyndel Dean and Duke transfer Scott Bracey are options for the other outside receiver position while VMI import Kris Thornton, junior Devin Ravenel and sophomore Solomon Vanhorse have jockeyed for reps in the slot. “Wells gives you a big body that is very strong, electric and very competitive and tough,” Cignetti said. “He gives you 100 percent. He’s got a big heart and a lot of ability. He separates and makes tough plays. And he’s still learning so he’s far, far, far from where he needs to be. “Kris Thornton has been extremely impressive to me. He is fast and he’s done a great job with the deep ball, and now I see why he caught [87] balls two years ago at VMI. And then on the other side we have Bracey competing with Kyndel Dean, and now all of a sudden you can’t really have a bad day. There’s nothing like competition to help improve guys.”

Safeties Must Show Versatility