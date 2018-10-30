HARRISONBURG — Delaware is looking more and more like a lock for the FCS postseason.

Since falling at top-ranked North Dakota State in their non-conference finale, the Blue Hens have ripped off four straight Colonial Athletic Association wins beating two top-10 opponents — Elon and Towson — along the way.

Delaware had to rally from a deficit as large as 15 points in the second half to knock off the Tigers this past Saturday.

“At halftime we recognized the significance of the moment,” second-year Blue Hens coach Danny Rocco said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference. “We were able to come out in the second half and play much more inspired and that’s probably most impressive to me here today is that it takes a lot for these kids to get them down.

“When we first got here, I really felt that anything that was going against us immediately started to unravel us. I think now our guys are a lot more resilient and a lot more united, and hopefully, we can grow from our experience and from our victory on Saturday.”

Rocco credited quarterback Pat Kehoe for his 305 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning throw for six to wide receiver Vinny Papale with 30 seconds left to cap the comeback and win the game.

“Last year, we couldn’t really win a 40-36 game,” Rocco said. “We had a hard time scoring more than 28 [points] in that type of model for a game, so it gives you a lot more opportunities when you have the ability to go toe-to-toe against a team, Towson, that’s just having an extraordinary season, especially offensively with what they’re doing. So to be able to get to 40 was pretty impressive.”

Last year, Delaware missed out on the FCS playoffs after it fell to Villanova in its 2017 season finale.

Over the final three weeks to close this season, the Blue Hens (6-2, 4-1 CAA) will play at Albany, at Stony Brook and home against Villanova.