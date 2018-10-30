Surging Blue Hens Look Playoff Bound
HARRISONBURG — Delaware is looking more and more like a lock for the FCS postseason.
Since falling at top-ranked North Dakota State in their non-conference finale, the Blue Hens have ripped off four straight Colonial Athletic Association wins beating two top-10 opponents — Elon and Towson — along the way.
Delaware had to rally from a deficit as large as 15 points in the second half to knock off the Tigers this past Saturday.
“At halftime we recognized the significance of the moment,” second-year Blue Hens coach Danny Rocco said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference. “We were able to come out in the second half and play much more inspired and that’s probably most impressive to me here today is that it takes a lot for these kids to get them down.
“When we first got here, I really felt that anything that was going against us immediately started to unravel us. I think now our guys are a lot more resilient and a lot more united, and hopefully, we can grow from our experience and from our victory on Saturday.”
Rocco credited quarterback Pat Kehoe for his 305 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning throw for six to wide receiver Vinny Papale with 30 seconds left to cap the comeback and win the game.
“Last year, we couldn’t really win a 40-36 game,” Rocco said. “We had a hard time scoring more than 28 [points] in that type of model for a game, so it gives you a lot more opportunities when you have the ability to go toe-to-toe against a team, Towson, that’s just having an extraordinary season, especially offensively with what they’re doing. So to be able to get to 40 was pretty impressive.”
Last year, Delaware missed out on the FCS playoffs after it fell to Villanova in its 2017 season finale.
Over the final three weeks to close this season, the Blue Hens (6-2, 4-1 CAA) will play at Albany, at Stony Brook and home against Villanova.
Elon Goes On Without Cheek And Summers
Curt Cignetti’s positive news came with a big asterisk.
“Other than Davis [Cheek] and Malcolm [Summers] we’re probably healthier than we’ve ever been,” the second-year Elon coach said. “We’ve got basically everybody back except for the quarterback and running back, which will be season-ending injuries.”
Cheek and Summers are key for the Phoenix, who won in upset fashion at James Madison earlier this month with those two leading the way. Summers rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown, and Cheek threw a game-winning pass with 1:17 left to beat the Dukes.
Cheek went down with a torn ACL in Elon’s loss at Delaware and Summers hurt his hamstring on a 59-yard touchdown run against JMU.
“But [quarterback] Jalen Green came in, did a fine job,” Cignetti said. “And we’ll continue to build on his package.
“And Jaylan Thomas, I think is an excellent running back, as well as [De’Sean] McNair and [Brelynd] Cyphers. Those are the guys who played last week and that’s the way we’ll be going these last regular-season games.”
JMU's Holloway, Gray Earn CAA Accolades
James Madison junior linebacker Dimitri Holloway was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week and senior kicker Tyler Gray was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week by the league on Monday.
Holloway registered 18 tackles and two for loss in the Dukes’ win over Stony Brook while Gray made two fourth-quarter field goals to help his team beat the Seawolves. Gray, a Millbrook product filling in for injured starter Ethan Ratke, converted a game-tying 41-yarder and a go-ahead 24-yarder, which were his first field goals in more than a year.
“Really proud of [Gray],” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “He’s been through a lot and had a chance to get back out on the field and help us in a different manner than he has throughout most of the year and really came through for us.”
Holloway, a Heritage (Newport News) grad, leads JMU with 76 tackles and ranks 25th in FCS with 9.3 tackles per game this season.
“He knows the defense,” Houston said of Holloway. “So he knows where he fits. He’s seen a lot of plays in his career, so he understands how to fit things correctly.”
Six CAA Teams Still In Top 25
The six CAA squads that were in last week’s STATS FCS Top 25 remained in this week’s poll with some movement.
No. 3 James Madison and No. 8 Elon held their rankings, while No. 13 Delaware jumped up eight spots after this Saturday’s win over No. 15 Towson, which fell five places. Stony Brook dropped one spot to No. 16 after its loss at JMU, and Maine moved up one spot to No. 24 after beating Albany.
Six ranked teams are the most for any conference nationally. Rhode Island is also receiving votes in this week’s poll.