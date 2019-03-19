HARRISONBURG — Some jet lag didn’t damper Marlin Ikenberry’s excitement.

Over the weekend, the fourth-year skipper and his James Madison baseball team pocketed their fifth series win in six tries, and this one came on the road against one of the nation’s premier programs.

“You want to put the guys in an environment where they’re going to be tested,” Ikenberry said Monday.

Earlier in the day the Dukes arrived back in Harrisonburg following a red-eye flight after they took two in a three-game set at Cal State Fullerton.

JMU won Friday’s game 1-0 and Saturday’s game 2-0 before dropping the finale on Sunday.

“I think we did that this past weekend,” Ikenberry said. “And I think we did that when we went to Louisville.”

Cal State Fullerton has appeared in every NCAA tournament since 1992 and was last in the College World Series in 2017, the same year Louisville last played in the College World Series.

The caveat is JMU (14-6) won multiple games in southern California and was swept by Louisville.

“I just think the biggest thing is staying the course,” Ikenberry said of his team, which has won seven of its last nine games since the three losses at Louisville to open the month. “We work really hard and constantly preach the process of what we’re trying to do in the game within the game, and our guys have stuck with it.

“Louisville has a great pitching staff and we knew they had a really good pitching staff. I’d be hard pressed to say we’ll see the caliber of arms like that throughout the year. … So it was nice to get our guys out of their comfort zone at Louisville and then get into a little bit of a roll going to Cal State Fullerton and playing well out there.”

Cal State Fullerton, like most foes to face Dukes ace Kevin Kelly, had its trouble with the right-handed pitcher. Ikenberry said Kelly set the tone for the weekend.

Kelly struck out six hitters in 5 2/3 innings and reliever Shelton Perkins tossed the remaining 3 2/3 while striking out six to preserve the shutout. The next day, starter Nick Stewart along with relievers Brett Ayer and Nick Robertson combined for nine shutout innings.

“I know the coaches out at Cal State Fullerton were pretty impressed with the arms we ran out against them,” Ikenberry said.

And the veteran pitching staff has served as the backbone of the team as JMU’s young position players have acclimated to college baseball. The Dukes regularly start four newcomers — junior college transfer Brady Harju along with freshmen Trevon Dabney, Kyle Novak and Nick Zona — in the everyday lineup.

Though it’s fair to assume Dabney’s settled in.

He collected five hits, including a home run in Saturday’s game, and scored three runs in the Cal State Fullerton series and was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday.

But Kelly is 4-1 with a 0.93 ERA in 29 innings while Ayer has recorded 22 strikeouts in 14 innings, Perkins has tallied 27 punch outs in 17 1/3 innings and Robertson already has five saves.

“[JMU pitching coach Jimmy] Jackson has done a great job with them,” Ikenberry said, “in getting them to buy to what we want them to accomplish on the mound and what our roles are on the mound and being who we are. And I think that’s the neat thing with our pitching staff.

“If we get to the fifth, sixth inning, we have certain guys we can hand the ball off to and they accept that wedge role — fifth, sixth, seventh innings — and they’re really good at it. And Shelton Perkins, when he struck out six of the first seven guys [against Cal State Fullerton] or whatever, we looked at each other and were like, ‘He can finish this game.’ His stuff was electric and there’s no, ‘we have to hand it to Nick Robertson to close games,’ because we have multiple guys in the pen that can do the job. And that’s fun for this team.”

JMU plays two more non-conference games today and Wednesday with Fairfield at Veterans Memorial Park before opening CAA play Friday against Delaware in Harrisonburg.

“When you play teams that have been to Super Regionals year in and year out,” Ikenberry said, “and have been to the College World Series, and been national champions, it’s really good for our guys to see how they go about their business.”

Ikenberry said he’d regularly like JMU to play a series at Cal State Fullerton and added the Titans’ staff felt the same.

“They were so hospitable towards us,” Ikenberry said. “When you go out there and play a series where, quite frankly, we didn’t know each other and the series unfolded based on openings in the schedule. But after going out there, I think it’s going to be an every-other year, every-two year trip for us to go out there because of the information we shared with each other and the things we did on the baseball field.”