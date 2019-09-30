ELON, N.C. — James Madison cornerback Rashad Robinson halted two streaks on the same play Saturday.

His fourth-quarter interception during the Dukes’ 45-10 win snapped Elon quarterback Davis Cheek’s run of consecutive passes without throwing an interception at 240.

“Someone mentioned it to me earlier in the week,” Robinson said. “We were just going out there trying to make turnovers and [JMU defensive coordinator Corey] Hetherman does a great job of preaching to us to get as many takeaways as we can throughout the week, so we didn’t think about [Cheek’s] streak or anything like that.”

The other one Robinson ended, and probably more importantly to him, was his own run of 659 days in a row without an interception. Robinson’s last pick came in the 2017 FCS national quarterfinals while contributing to push JMU past Weber State.

Robinson, a 2017 All-American, missed all of last season with turf toe and didn’t play in JMU’s win at Chattanooga last week due to an injury he suffered in the Dukes’ victory over Morgan State earlier this month.

And even Saturday featured uncertainty for Robinson, who had to be helped off the field in the first quarter and rushed into the medical tent to treat a leg injury only to return to action before halftime.

“It’s been kind of a rollercoaster for me,” Robinson said. “But I just try to stay positive and just try to go out there and do my job. I try to be a good leader whether I’m on the field or off the field.”

Robinson was frustrated by suffering another injury, but said he was thankful his teammates supported him while trainers worked to get him back to his usual cornerback spot.

“I just tried to stay positive,” Robinson said. “I’ve got to give credit to the whole team to come and check on me, keep me up. And something like that is hard and it dwells on you, but I’ve got to give credit to the guys. Ben [DiNucci], Jawon [Hamilton], offensive guys and the whole team really kept me up and once I knew it felt good, I went back in there and they kept checking on me. Credit to the training staff also, but give credit to the whole team, really.”

The interception was the 11th for Robinson in his career, putting him in a tie for seventh all-time for interceptions in JMU school history.

This season, the Hermitage High School product has 11 tackles, a sack, a quarterback hurry and three pass breakups to go along with the interception.