HARRISONBURG — Stony Brook isn’t the same transitioning, trying-to-figure-it-out program it once was after it joined the Colonial Athletic Association six years ago.

“I’ve seen them definitely become a better team since I got here in my freshman season,” James Madison sixth-year senior running back Cardon Johnson said.

The Dukes host the Seawolves on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s second-round FCS playoff meeting between the two sides. JMU beat Stony Brook 26-7 in that contest, but the 10-3 record Stony Brook finished with was its best mark since its final season as a Big South member in 2012.

Before last year, Stony Brook had four consecutive five-win seasons in the CAA, so the current campaign for the No. 15 Seawolves, who are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in league action, is about proving they have staying power to compete annually for a CAA title and a spot in the postseason.

“I was here for our first year going into the CAA,” Stony Brook sixth-year senior running back Donald Liotine said. “So I’ve seen from our old [athletic director] to the new [athletic director], the Big South Coach [Chuck] Priore to the CAA Coach Priore, and I think we’ve adjusted to the better schedule and tougher competition. As a team, we’re more together, everyone is excited and it’s a good environment to be in.

“The whole department under Coach Priore as a football program has elevated, so I think that’s allowed us to elevate our play. We develop players well, and like JMU has that culture and schools that have been in the CAA have that culture, I think we’ve finally moved into that realm.”

Priore, who is in his 13th season as Stony Brook coach, has led the program through two conference moves — the Northeast Conference to the Big South and the Big South to the CAA — and from a team without any scholarship athletes when he took the job in 2006 to being fully funded ahead of its maneuver into the CAA.

The Seawolves coach said he started with 12 scholarship players in his first season on Long Island and then added about 15 more in 2007 before reaching the mid-30s in 2008 for their inaugural Big South season. Scholarship numbers were in the 50s for 2009 and finally got to the FCS maximum of 63 for 2010.

“So we went to the playoffs in ‘11 and ‘12,” Priore said. “And the next thing you know, we’re in the CAA and even though we were fully funded, the level of competition on a week-to-week basis got a little bit more difficult.”

Simply, Stony Brook had to match the depth of the others rosters in its new conference.

“One of the exciting things about going to the CAA,” Priore said, “and why I was in such favor of it is I knew it would open up a larger recruiting base of kids who wanted to compete in the best conference.

“But, obviously, they don’t just come right to you, you have to win.”

Over the last few seasons, Stony Brook has won enough on the field to start taking some recruiting battles against conference members. Since the start of the 2016 season, Stony Brook is 15-6 in CAA league games. Only JMU, which is 19-1 in that span, has won more in conference play.

This year’s Stony Brook team is like the one last year, full of veterans like Liotine and linebacker Noah McGinty who have stayed in Priore’s program and worked their way up the depth chart.