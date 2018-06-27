HARRISONBURG — Chuck Priore understands how difficult it is to survive the Colonial Athletic Association twice and reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

“Look at last year compared to the year before with who was in and who was out,” the 12th-year Stony Brook coach said.

The Seawolves reached the FCS playoffs for the first time as a CAA member last season before they were eliminated by conference foe James Madison in the second round at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

Now, Priore is aiming for his squad to keep pace with the Dukes and be frequent returners to December football. Stony Brook revisits JMU on Oct. 27 for 3:30 p.m. regular-season clash.

“I did a study and it’s crazy to think that over the last eight years, Delaware has only made the playoffs one time,” Priore said. “William & Mary has only made the playoffs [twice].”

Delaware reached the FCS title game in 2010 and hasn’t been back to the postseason since. Towson got to Frisco in 2013, but hasn’t yet earned a playoff berth again.

JMU has appeared in four straight postseasons and each of the last two championship games — winning the national title in 2016. And there’s New Hampshire, which holds the longest playoff-appearance streak in FCS at 14 years.

Priore wants Stony Brook to stick around and not just contend every few years.

“One of the things that happened when we [left the Big South and] got into the CAA six years ago was we knew we had to redshirt and develop our kids,” Priore said. “So I think we have kids that have been in the program for two years that are walking on the field. They’re not redshirt freshmen. They’re redshirt sophomores.

“So we probably have more depth than people are giving us credit for, which I’m fine with.”

Priore said Stony Brook has two sixth-year seniors, a dozen fifth-year seniors and two fourth-year seniors on this year’s roster.

On defense, Stony Brook is anchored with its two senior linebackers Noah McGinty and Shayne Lawless. McGinty racked up 96 tackles and 10 tackles for loss last season. Lawless, a 2017 All-CAA second-team choice, had 93 tackles, a team-best 13 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Priore said those two benefit while playing behind a line that returns starters junior Sam Kamara at defensive end, junior Jordan Scarbrough at defensive tackle and is elevating junior Brandon Lopez to a first-team role at nose tackle.

Stony Brook was 11th nationally in run defense (97 yards per game) last year.

“Scarbrough can make plays all over the field,” Priore said. “He’s really quick off the ball and he’s the toughest kid we have to block offensively of any team we played with get-off off the ball, so I think it’s good there.

“Once again, we’ll take pride of continuing to play as good of defense as we can. My belief as a head coach is you win with defense and you win with defending the run. At the end of the day, if you can stop teams from running the football and make them have to throw, you’ll create some problems for the opposing offenses.”