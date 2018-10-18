HARRISONBURG – Two days later, Jim Fleming still needed to opine.

“It was a championship football game,” the Rhode Island coach said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference. “And there’s three contributors in the game.

“It’s both teams and the operation of the game management. Two out of three played championship-level football and at the end of the day, Maine did an outstanding job coming back, getting a clutch field goal at the end and it makes us all sick.”

The Rams dropped their first CAA game in the final seconds this past Saturday to the Black Bears, who are tied atop the conference standings at 3-0 with Towson.

In the preseason Maine was picked to finish eighth in the league, Towson was tabbed to place 10th and Rhode Island was selected to finish last. With five weeks left to play, there are seven teams within one game of first place.

“You look at [this Saturday’s] Rhode Island-Stony Brook game,” said JMU coach Mike Houston, who has led the Dukes to consecutive outright league titles over the last two seasons. “And who would have thought in preseason that this would be a game that’s going to have an impact on the conference championship? It very much does.

“… It’s been an up and down year as far as some traditional powers to some up-and-comers, but I think it’s made for an exciting year so far.”

A week ago after losing to Elon, Houston and company probably wondered if they’d have a chance to get back in the race for another CAA crown. To capture the last two, the Dukes needed to go unbeaten against conference foes and the Phoenix showed they had the talent during their win in Harrisonburg to potentially accomplish that feat this year.

But Elon lost this past Saturday at Delaware, opening the door for the preseason conference favorite, JMU, and all the other programs bunched from one to seven in the standings to have a path toward a championship.

“After the JMU game, we all knew what the challenge would be,” Elon coach Curt Cignetti said. “I didn’t think we had a great week last week and just handling things in general. It wasn’t terrible, but it wasn’t great.”

At Delaware, the Phoenix missed starting running back Malcolm Summers, who tweaked his hamstring at the end of his 59-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run which helped Elon beat JMU. Elon starting quarterback Davis Cheek injured his knee against the Blue Hens and is out for the year, according to the Times-News of Burlington, N.C.

“That’s part of the process,” said Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore, who was without running back Jordan Gowins in the Seawolves’ win at New Hampshire this past Saturday. Stony Brook and JMU are both 3-1 in CAA play and a half game out of first place.