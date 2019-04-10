HARRISONBURG — James Madison looked every bit the part of a team in the midst of an extended losing streak.

Tuesday’s 9-3 home setback to in-state foe Virginia at Veterans Memorial Park was the Dukes’ eighth straight loss.

“We’re better than what we’re playing right now,” fourth-year JMU skipper Marlin Ikenberry said.

The never-ending parade of mistakes started before the purple-and-gold dressed faithful could settle into their seats or put ketchup and mustard on their hotdogs.

Two batters into the game, Dukes starting pitcher Justin Showalter, a Turner Ashby graduate, failed to throw accurately, or on time, to first base while trying to retire Virginia 2-hole hitter Nic Kent, who was giving himself up on a sacrifice bunt, but reached safely. The next man up for the Cavaliers, Brendan Rivoli, pummeled the first of his two home runs, launching Showalter’s 2-1 pitch over the fence in right-center field for a three-run blast and a commanding 3-0 lead.

Rivoli added a solo shot in the fourth and finished 2-for-5 with the four RBIs.

“Certainly, we jumped on it early,” longtime Virginia coach Brian O’Connor said. “We scored five runs in the first three innings and that was enough for the ballgame.

“But it’s amazing in college baseball. It’s hard to score runs. There’s not a lot of great offensive teams out there and what happens a lot of times if you see a high-scoring game, it’s walks, hit batters, errors and things like that, and we were opportunistic and took advantage of the mistake.”

Then there was first baseman Brady Harju’s error in the second that allowed another Virginia run to score. Reliever Michael Bechtold dropped the baseball while standing on the rubber and balked immediately after allowing an RBI single in the third. In the fifth, with two on and two out, shortstop Fox Semones never saw a pop up sent into the night air and the ball fell to the ground, extending the frame and the Cavaliers’ lead to 8-1.

“It went above the lights,” Semones said. “I went to [third baseman] Tre Dabney and was like, ‘I can’t see it.’”

In total, the Dukes (18-16) made four errors, but that doesn’t even count the stolen base Semones had taken away from him in the bottom of the second as JMU’s Callaway Sigler was called for interference while leaning out of the batter’s box and into the throwing pathway of the Virginia (21-13) catcher.

Six of the nine runs JMU pitchers allowed were earned, but the five walks those hurlers issued didn’t help either.

“You know we haven’t made errors all year,” Ikenberry said. “I think a lot of it had to do with their speed and we were playing too fast, and we weren’t seeing the ball in the glove when we needed to.”

JMU hasn’t won since beating VMI on March 27, but Ikenberry said his players can begin succeeding again.

The Dukes started the year with six series victories in their first seven, which included taking two of three from national power Cal State Fullerton. But in the past two weekends have been swept in Colonial Athletic Association series.

“Absolutely,” Ikenberry said. “I told our guys, ‘Don’t ride the roller coaster.’ It’s a long season, we play 56 games and we’ve played some really good baseball.

“I thought this past weekend we had a chance to win two out of three, but some things didn’t go our way. But one of the greatest things about our young guys is they’re talented and our pitching staff is talented, and they know it. They have an aura about them that they know they can comeback and do things, and it’s all about the presence on the mound. If we pitch and play defense, we’re going to win games.”

A season-high 1,227 were in attendance for Tuesday’s contest between the Dukes and Cavaliers.