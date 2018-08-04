The 'Alpha Dog' Johnson Ready For 6th — And Final — Season With Dukes

James Madison running back Cardon Johnson carries the ball during the Dukes' practice on Friday in Harrisonburg. Daniel Lin/DN-R

HARRISONBURG — His coach calls him the alpha dog and his James Madison football teammates jokingly refer to him as the old man. Cardon Johnson has been a member of the Dukes longer than anyone else inside the program. “I thought last year was the last one,” Johnson said. “But this year is the last ride.” The senior running back made a decision in December to try and return to JMU for a sixth season. Both 2016 and 2017 weren’t capped with appearances in the FCS national title game for Johnson like those historic years were for the rest of the Dukes. Those seasons ended with Achilles injuries weeks and months earlier. In March, the NCAA granted Johnson a medical-hardship waiver allowing him to suit up again this season. During JMU’s opening day of training camp Friday, Johnson practiced at full speed for the first time since suffering that second Achilles injury in September against Norfolk State. “My love for the game has not left. I love the game so much,” Johnson said. “So after thinking hard on it and thinking through it with key supporters of mine and people I trust, I felt ultimately that the best decision was to come back and allow myself to have one more opportunity.”

James Madison running back Cardon Johnson is helped off the field during the Dukes' win over Norfolk State last September in Harrisonburg. Daniel Lin/DN-R

He said he spoke with his mom and dad, JMU coach Mike Houston, strength coach John Williams and running backs coach De’Rail Sims before any decision was made. The Newport News native completed his sport and recreation management degree in May, so he could have walked away after earning his diploma. Instead, he is enrolled in graduate school and is one of five weapons in a loaded backfield the Dukes are looking to deploy beginning on Sept. 1 at N.C. State. “It’s crazy,” senior running back Trai Sharp said. “[Former JMU receiver] Rashard Davis was my official visit host when I was coming in, and I remember meeting Cardon that night. Now I’m playing my senior year with Cardon. “But I wasn’t surprised to see him come back at all because when you’re so bought into something and you’re around teammates for that long, you’re part of something that’s way bigger than yourself.” That’s what Houston is hoping for — Johnson to use his experience and the desire to push the program forward while leading this year’s team. “If Cardon is healthy and playing, he’ll be [a leader] because he’s the guy that’s been here,” Houston said. “He’s the alpha dog. That’s his personality.” The coach that recruited the running back to JMU, former Dukes coach Mickey Matthews, said he wrote Johnson a letter after the injury telling him to try to return for another year. “My heart went out to him when I heard about him getting injured again,” Matthews said. “He’s tremendously talented. He was a big-time recruit for us. “It’s funny, I always got on him. We actually recruited him as a corner because I thought he could be an NFL corner, but he can’t get running back out of his system. We moved him to corner actually and he didn’t like it at first, but then in the last three weeks of the season and he didn’t know this, but because he practiced so well and we were struggling in the secondary my last year there, we nearly took his redshirt off and had him play the last three games at corner. “When the lights went on in practice, he could really cover, but I thought he could be a heck of a running back, too. So I’m really happy for him.” Johnson said however he fits in with Sharp, senior Marcus Marshall and sophomores Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese in the offensive backfield is fine by him. He just wants to contribute in his final season with the team. When Johnson returned last year after the 2016 season-ending injury, he was the featured back. His 265-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Dukes’ 34-14 win at FBS East Carolina showed he could dodge defenders with a one-cut move before outracing everyone trying to catch him.

#RoadToFrisco ~ JMU opened 2017 with a 💥, rolling past ECU! Cardon Johnson rushed for 265 yds, which included this big run in the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/sa0cFrVgMy — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) November 27, 2017