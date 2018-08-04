STILL BARKING
The 'Alpha Dog' Johnson Ready For 6th — And Final — Season With Dukes
HARRISONBURG — His coach calls him the alpha dog and his James Madison football teammates jokingly refer to him as the old man.
Cardon Johnson has been a member of the Dukes longer than anyone else inside the program.
“I thought last year was the last one,” Johnson said. “But this year is the last ride.”
The senior running back made a decision in December to try and return to JMU for a sixth season. Both 2016 and 2017 weren’t capped with appearances in the FCS national title game for Johnson like those historic years were for the rest of the Dukes.
Those seasons ended with Achilles injuries weeks and months earlier.
In March, the NCAA granted Johnson a medical-hardship waiver allowing him to suit up again this season.
During JMU’s opening day of training camp Friday, Johnson practiced at full speed for the first time since suffering that second Achilles injury in September against Norfolk State.
“My love for the game has not left. I love the game so much,” Johnson said. “So after thinking hard on it and thinking through it with key supporters of mine and people I trust, I felt ultimately that the best decision was to come back and allow myself to have one more opportunity.”
He said he spoke with his mom and dad, JMU coach Mike Houston, strength coach John Williams and running backs coach De’Rail Sims before any decision was made.
The Newport News native completed his sport and recreation management degree in May, so he could have walked away after earning his diploma. Instead, he is enrolled in graduate school and is one of five weapons in a loaded backfield the Dukes are looking to deploy beginning on Sept. 1 at N.C. State.
“It’s crazy,” senior running back Trai Sharp said. “[Former JMU receiver] Rashard Davis was my official visit host when I was coming in, and I remember meeting Cardon that night. Now I’m playing my senior year with Cardon.
“But I wasn’t surprised to see him come back at all because when you’re so bought into something and you’re around teammates for that long, you’re part of something that’s way bigger than yourself.”
That’s what Houston is hoping for — Johnson to use his experience and the desire to push the program forward while leading this year’s team.
“If Cardon is healthy and playing, he’ll be [a leader] because he’s the guy that’s been here,” Houston said. “He’s the alpha dog. That’s his personality.”
The coach that recruited the running back to JMU, former Dukes coach Mickey Matthews, said he wrote Johnson a letter after the injury telling him to try to return for another year.
“My heart went out to him when I heard about him getting injured again,” Matthews said. “He’s tremendously talented. He was a big-time recruit for us.
“It’s funny, I always got on him. We actually recruited him as a corner because I thought he could be an NFL corner, but he can’t get running back out of his system. We moved him to corner actually and he didn’t like it at first, but then in the last three weeks of the season and he didn’t know this, but because he practiced so well and we were struggling in the secondary my last year there, we nearly took his redshirt off and had him play the last three games at corner.
“When the lights went on in practice, he could really cover, but I thought he could be a heck of a running back, too. So I’m really happy for him.”
Johnson said however he fits in with Sharp, senior Marcus Marshall and sophomores Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese in the offensive backfield is fine by him.
He just wants to contribute in his final season with the team.
When Johnson returned last year after the 2016 season-ending injury, he was the featured back. His 265-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Dukes’ 34-14 win at FBS East Carolina showed he could dodge defenders with a one-cut move before outracing everyone trying to catch him.
#RoadToFrisco ~ JMU opened 2017 with a 💥, rolling past ECU! Cardon Johnson rushed for 265 yds, which included this big run in the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/sa0cFrVgMy— JMU Football (@JMUFootball) November 27, 2017
“I can’t say that’s the best I felt physically in my career,” Johnson said. “But it’s definitely the best game I’ve had in my career at JMU.
“That ECU game, I wasn’t where I wanted to be yet, so right now I wouldn’t say I’m where I want to be, but in a month I’ll be fine. I’m just at a point where I’m more confident in myself and at ease. The time frame is definitely a blessing.”
Johnson said having a summer to work in the weight room and on the field with his teammates was valuable.
With the first Achilles injury, he didn’t have that opportunity.
His surgery was in December of 2016 and he said he wasn’t able to get on the field until the first week of training camp the following year. This time, with the second injury, he’s had nearly a full year to recover since surgery in September.
“For an Achilles, it’s good to have a year of recovery,” Johnson said. “So once it got time to actually get out here in the summer, it was a transition into the weight room with squatting and just building my legs up. Being able to have that strength, because last year I didn’t have the ability to do a lot of strength and conditioning. Working this period of time from May to now, I’m able to do more.”
Johnson said his attention is no longer on the Achilles and is now on guiding his teammates through training camp into the season and all the way through its end.
Over 25 career games, Johnson has carried 312 times for 2,088 yards and 21 touchdowns.
“I’ve never been a vocal guy but I’ve always been a guy that let my actions speak,” Johnson said. “I definitely want to set a positive example for the younger guys and am always willing to support whenever they need assistance. I take that in a big role.
“Coach Houston, the staff and a lot the kids look at me as a leader, so I want to set a good example to follow and keep people motivated. Camp is going to be a grind and I want to show them they can persevere. I’m a sixth-year guy still out here working.”