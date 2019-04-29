HARRISONBURG — The call made was from one James Madison football alum to another.

And it came with the news former Dukes running back Cardon Johnson would get his crack at the NFL.

“It’s a dream come true and a major blessing,” said Johnson, who will participate in Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp beginning May 10.

“God is undefeated,” he said. “It’s a testimony to my story and having to persevere and overcome many injuries throughout high school and all the way through my collegiate career. It’s a testimony to the hard work and dedication that paid off. I’m lost for words. I haven’t really spoken this much in depth about it to anyone yet.”

After waiting through the NFL Draft and the flurry of undrafted free-agent contract offers and camp invites that go out quickly following the event, Johnson said his phone finally rang Monday at 11:03 a.m. On the other end was Steelers coaching assistant Blaine Stewart, who played wide receiver at JMU from 2013 through 2015 and had overlap with Johnson in Harrisonburg, to pass along the invite from Pittsburgh.

Stewart was in attendance at Madison’s pro day last month.

In Johnson’s six seasons with the Dukes, he rushed for 2,745 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 6 yards per carry over 38 career games. He was injured and didn’t play at all during his redshirt freshman season in 2014 and had season-ending Achilles injuries in both 2016 and 2017, but when he was healthy his talent stood out, like when he rushed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a win at East Carolina or scored on a 68-yard reception in Chapel Hill, N.C., against North Carolina.

This past season he was a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year nominee and led JMU with 657 rushing yards to go along with five rushing touchdowns.

“I was just waiting on any opportunity that presented itself,” Johnson said, “so that was it. I stayed working out every day and basically just kept faith. That was the main focus throughout the whole weekend. I wanted to stay positive and keep faith.”

Johnson said he is completely healthy and feels ready for his tryout with the Steelers since he’s been able to have a normal offseason for the first time in in three years. There was no rehab for Johnson this winter, so he increased his strength and sharpened his skills.

Following the end of JMU’s season this past December, he remained in Harrisonburg and worked out with Dukes assistant strength coach Mike Morris to prepare for pro day and stay in shape after pro day was over.

“I’m going to give them my everything,” Johnson said. “I’m going to give it my everything each day that I have an opportunity and that’s all I can do. It’s what’s on my mind now. I’m still working out and getting prepared, and when the time comes, I’m going to give it my all.”

The Steelers have seven running backs listed on their roster including starter James Conner and 2019 fourth-round pick Benny Snell, but Johnson said he is set to show Pittsburgh he can help the franchise, too.

Johnson is the third JMU product to earn an NFL chance in the last few days. The Washington Redskins drafted cornerback Jimmy Moreland in the seventh round on Saturday and not long after the draft ended, running back Marcus Marshall was invited to rookie camps with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans.

Ahead of his pro day, Johnson said he was determined to land any kind of opportunity in the NFL for his 1-year old daughter, Chloe, and the rest of his family. On Monday, Johnson said his family was thrilled for him.

“They were excited,” Johnson said. “They were proud and happy, and they just know what I’ve been through. I’ve had to overcome so many battles and it’s a joyful moment for all of us.”