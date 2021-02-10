DukesofJMU - Start Of Weber State Series Highlights Dukes' Fall Slate

James Madison’s 2021 fall schedule isn’t any different than what a traditional regular-season football slate would look like for the Dukes.

It features 11 games, starting in early September and finishing by late November.

On Wednesday, the Colonial Athletic Association announced the league’s fall schedule, and if all goes according to plan, it’ll be a return to normalcy for the conference. Due to the coronavirus, the CAA had to push its 2020 fall season to this spring with games beginning on Feb. 20 while adopting divisional play in order to cut down on travel.

The Dukes open their fall slate exactly like they do their upcoming spring schedule, with a home non-conference contest against Pioneer Football League member Morehead State on Sept. 4 at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU’s first CAA matchup is set for a week later when Maine visits Harrisonburg on Sept. 11.

A marquee non-conference home-and-home series with Weber State starts on Sept. 18 as the Dukes travel to Ogden, Utah, to take on the Wildcats at Stewart Stadium. Weber State will make the return trip in 2022. JMU and Weber State have met twice before, both coming in recent postseasons. The Dukes topped the Wildcats in the 2017 FCS national quarterfinals and in the 2019 FCS national semifinals.

JMU doesn’t play its final non-league game until Nov. 6 when its hosts Campbell, a Big South member.

In addition to welcoming Maine to town, JMU will also play home CAA games with Villanova (Oct. 9), Elon (Oct. 30) and Towson (Nov. 20). The Dukes’ CAA road games are at New Hampshire (Oct. 2), Richmond (Oct. 16), Delaware (Oct. 23) and William & Mary (Nov. 13).

JMU’s bye week is set for Sept. 25.

Here’s the program’s full schedule:

Sept. 4 – vs. Morehead State

Sept. 11 – vs. Maine*

Sept. 18 – at Weber State

Oct. 2 – at New Hampshire*

Oct. 9 – vs. Villanova*

Oct. 16 – at Richmond*

Oct. 23 – at Delaware*

Oct. 30 – vs. Elon*

Nov. 6 – vs. Campbell

Nov. 13 – at William & Mary*

Nov. 20 – vs. Towson*

*notes CAA game