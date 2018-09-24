HARRISONBURG — It was only what the Stapleton brothers had imagined until Saturday.

James Madison wide receiver Riley Stapleton and tight end Dylan Stapleton became the first pair of brothers in school history to record a touchdown in the same game during the Dukes’ 51-0 blowout win over William & Mary.

“We’ve been dreaming about this moment for a while now,” said Dylan, who transferred over the summer from Division II Slippery Rock to JMU in order to team up with Riley.

Riley led the Dukes with eight catches for 78 yards and Dylan finished with three grabs for 20 yards.

“It’s one of those things that started out as ‘I’d like to play with my brother, would you allow me to be there as a walk-on?’” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “And it’s turned into something where we have a guy that’s a viable threat at the tight end position that’s going to really help us down the stretch.”

Dylan’s touchdown, a 5-yard catch, opened the scoring with 2:47 to go in the first quarter, and Riley’s 11-yard touchdown snag extended the Dukes’ lead to 24-0 early in the third quarter.

“It’s a surreal experience,” Riley said. “He’s put a lot of hard work in and going through the transfer process is never easy.”

Dylan also recovered a fumble when the Dukes were driving and running back Marcus Marshall gave up the ball. Eventually, JMU scored on the drive when Trai Sharp found the end zone on a 1-yard run.

The former D-II standout has adjusted quickly to Division I.

“The speed is really up-tempo,” Dylan said. “I had to get used to that obviously during camp and stuff, but I was happy I was here all summer to get acclimated to it.”

Of Riley’s eight catches, seven resulted in first downs and the other was the touchdown.

“He’s always conscientious of what he needs for the first down and [offensive coordinator Donnie] Kirkpatrick is too for the play call, so it’s something they work on quite a bit,” Houston said. “We have certain situations where they know if it’s an 8-yard gain that they need, they’ll run the route to 9 on a comeback.”

Riley now has 25 receptions for 245 yards and three touchdowns on the season.