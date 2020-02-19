Wherever they end up after the NFL Draft, they will have launched their pro football careers together.

Just like the last two falls as James Madison standouts, brothers Riley Stapleton and Dylan Stapleton are jointly preparing for next month’s pro day.

“There’s no one else that wants more for the other person than we do,” Riley Stapleton said. “So I think knowing each and every day we go in there that it’s all or nothing and that we’re giving it everything we have, and having someone in there to support you and push you is not something everyone gets.

“I’m lucky to have that.”

The pair departed Harrisonburg after the Dukes’ FCS national championship game loss to North Dakota State in January for Grove City, Pa., where they are five weeks in at Grossetti Performance – a facility specializing in instruction for NFL prospects during the pre-draft process.

DraftScout.com lists Riley Stapleton as the 101st best wide receiver prospect in this draft class and Dylan Stapleton as the 64th best tight end.

“We’re competing every day,” Dylan said. “We’re fighting and we’re competing, so it’s a lot of fun having him there and we’re battling each other, trying to get one more rep on the bench or beat each other in a shuttle or something like that, so it’s good having him here competing to see who wins the day.”

Dylan joked he’s up to three more reps on the bench than Riley, but that Riley is the faster of the two in the shuttle and three-cone drills.

The Indiana, Pa., natives are there with about 40 to 50 other prospects broken into five groups, according to Riley, who said Terry Grossetti, the head strength coach at Youngstown State, leads the workouts.

Dylan knew Grossetti from when the two overlapped at Division II Slippery Rock. Grossetti was the strength coach there before Dylan transferred to JMU ahead of the 2018 season.

In his two years with the Dukes, the 6-foot-5, 242-pounder, recorded 54 catches for 608 yards and two touchdowns.

“I didn’t think I could get to this point back in high school,” he said of his dream to reach the NFL. “I didn’t really get recruited much out of high school, so I was doubted a little bit. But then at Slippery Rock some of my coaches were saying ‘Work hard at this level and you’ll get a shot at the next level.’ That was good to hear and built my confidence up.

“Then obviously transferring to JMU, that was big for me. Playing at a bigger level and bigger stage, that got my confidence up even more so it’s a surreal experience now that I’m training for it and it’s pretty exciting.”

Across five years at JMU, Riley was most productive over the last three. He finished his Dukes career second in school history for receptions (169) and receiving touchdowns (22) and fifth for receiving yards (2,113).

His nine catches for 162 yards and two scores against Weber State in the FCS semifinals this past December led JMU to victory and catapulted the Dukes to their third title game appearance in the last four campaigns.