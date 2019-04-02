HARRISONBURG — If the injury was slightly more detrimental, Adeeb Atariwa might remain sidelined and be missing all of spring football.

Instead he’s practicing with the first-team defense.

“It would’ve been nine months out,” the James Madison junior defensive tackle said. “I still would’ve been out currently, but I’m glad I healed up pretty fast because that could’ve been career changing.”

To the astonishment of everyone inside the Dukes program this past fall, Atariwa returned to the field well ahead of schedule after he suffered a torn patellar tendon.

“It was supposed to be at least a six-week injury unless it was worse than it actually was,” Atariwa said. “And if that was the case it would’ve been nine months.

“I was out for two weeks.”

He missed games against Elon and Richmond in September, but suited up in a reserve role and came off the bench to rack up four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in JMU’s early October win at Villanova.

The Dominion High School grad didn’t rush back improperly either – he just did whatever he could to improve his chances of defying a doctor’s timetable.

“I came in about three times a day to do rehab, icing and everything I could to make my knee better,” Atariwa said. “I really did not want to be out and I hated being out. With the way the injury happened and with the fact that I was out, it really upset me so I worked to get back on the field because it was really important to me.”

This spring he still needs to manage his knee, he said, but doesn’t require the three-a-day sessions with the training staff at Bridgeforth Stadium anymore.

He said he monitors it on his own and has a great idea of how his body feels.

“I know if it’s hurting after practice, I’ll get some ice on it or something,” Atariwa said. “But I definitely am self-conscious of my knee because I know if it tears again, it’ll be worse than the first time, so I try to take care of it and keep it in mind when I’m playing, but it doesn’t keep me from playing fast.”

And moving without hesitation is something the 6-foot-3, 265-pounder has to do to impress Madison’s new coaching staff while adjusting to their system and what they expect from the defensive tackles during practice as well as build off of what he did last season.

Atariwa finished 2018 with 31 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

“I wanted to work on my pass rush,” Atariwa said. “Because for me personally, I thought that was poor for myself last year. I wanted to and the whole D-Line wanted to improve, and you always have to improve against the run, but pass rush is something I want to focus on and it’s getting better so far.”

Atariwa said he’s benefiting from working with first-year defensive tackles coach Andrew Jackson.

In recent years, JMU has had one assistant for the whole defensive line. New coach Curt Cignetti has divided the defensive line duties with Jackson assigned to the defensive tackles and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman assigned to the defensive ends.

“He’s a former player, so he’s teaching us a lot of stuff we haven’t learned before,” Atariwa said of Jackson. “A lot of new techniques. And he’s been there, so he has his own experiences as well as we have the experiences we learned from past coaches. We’re meshing together and doing some good things, and we’re taking some of the bad things out and overall we’re doing really well.

“I like the split up. I didn’t like it at first because I was missing our ends, but I like it more now because we’re getting more individual time and we’re learning more in the time that we’re out here.”