HARRISONBURG — Each of the last two Saturdays provided lessons for James Madison’s defense.

“As I tell the players, scrambles are the most dangerous plays in football,” third-year Dukes defensive coordinator Bob Trott said. “The timing is all messed up and you’ve got to know where to go, who is supposed to come up and all that stuff.”

Trott and JMU coach Mike Houston are hoping what their defenders learned against New Hampshire and Rhode Island shows up Saturday when the Dukes face Towson and quarterback Tom Flacco, who leads the Tigers in both passing and rushing.

On Nov. 3 against JMU, New Hampshire quarterback Trevor Knight accounted for 257 total yards and three touchdowns. This past Saturday, Rhode Island quarterback JaJuan Lawson tallied 284 total yards and four scores at Bridgeforth Stadium.

In JMU’s previous eight contests, opposing quarterbacks had combined for only four touchdowns against Dukes, but none of those eight could run and pass as efficiently as Knight and Lawson.

“He’s sort of like the last two,” Trott said of Flacco. “He can run. He can throw. He makes really good decisions and I think he’s a really good player. He finds his receivers when he’s scrambling, but all three of them are pretty good, so it’ll be a challenge.”

One of Knight’s touchdowns came on a 75-yard run, so an adjustment Trott made to combat Lawson from taking off was putting quicker defensive linemen on the field more frequently.

Lawson’s longest run went for 16 yards and he was also sacked four times.

“We knew they were going to try to throw the football, so we tried to get guys who were a little bit better pass rushers out there,” Houston said. “You get guys, that when Lawson does take off, maybe with a little bit better chance to run him down, but I think it’s all about getting your players on the field and putting them in situations to make plays.

“Certainly we’ve got a little bit of depth on the D-Line, so the ability to keep guys fresh is important as well. But I think you saw coach Trott and [defensive line coach Jeff] Hanson putting together some packages to try to get several combinations out there to try to get us a better chance to get off the field defensively.”

The Dukes could use that group of personnel again in an attempt to keep Flacco inside the pocket.

JMU’s faster defensive line unit consists of Darrious Carter and John Daka at defensive end and Ron’Dell Carter and Paris Black at tackle. Ron’Dell Carter has been an every-down defensive end for JMU this season but, since he played inside last year, is comfortable sliding to the interior when the staff needs him to now.

Both Ron’Dell Carter and Darrious Carter had 1.5 sacks and Daka added another against the Rams.

Flacco has thrown for 2,752 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 652 yards and four touchdowns this season.

“We did it a lot this past week, honestly, to try to contain Lawson,” Ron’Dell Carter said. “Actually, we did it more than I anticipated. I didn’t think we anticipated them to throw it that much, but I like that package. It’s pretty fun and puts me inside.

“… So hopefully, we do a lot of it this week and see how it goes.”

Ron’Dell Carter leads the team with 6.5 sacks this season. John Daka has 4.5 sacks, but tops the Dukes with 11.5 tackles for loss in his first full year as a starter.

“He’s been disruptive and he’s been a pleasant surprise,” Trott said of Daka. “He’s become a more disciplined player and a more fundamental player, which has translated to doing better in the games.”

Darrious Carter, who was suspended and battled an injury earlier this season, is working toward returning to top form, according to Trott. Carter led JMU with 8.5 sacks last year, but has only 2.5 sacks this season.

“He’s getting better,” Trott said. “He’s had some little nicks and bruises and had to overcome that, but he’s into the game.

“He’ll come off and tell you what the protections are and they’re all really good about, ‘Hey, coach this might work, this might be better, this isn’t working,’ so he’s matured, but they’ve all matured, so we’ve been pleased with him too.”