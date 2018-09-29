RICHMOND – Mike Houston called those plays “hard to overcome” for his opponent.

James Madison used a special teams touchdown, defensive touchdown and three other turnovers leading to two more scores in its 63-10 demolishing of rival Richmond in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday at Robins Stadium.

The 53 points of separation is the largest-margin of victory in the 36-year series between the Dukes (4-1, 2-0 CAA) and Spiders (2-3, 0-2 CAA).

Sophomore kick returner Jawon Hamilton took the game’s opening kickoff 93 yards into the end zone to set the tone, and senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland had a 100-yard interception return for six in the middle of a 21-point run for JMU in the second quarter.

“It just kind of snowballs,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said. “Our guys tried, but it wasn’t good enough.”

Trailing 14-3 midway through the second quarter, Richmond needed only six plays to push the ball inside the Dukes’ 10-yard line while threatening to cut the deficit to single digits.

But Spiders quarterback Kevin Johnson had his pass to wide receiver Jarmal Bevels snatched out of the air by Moreland, who made the catch near the pylon before streaking up the sideline and snaking around the defense with a cut inside and bending back outside to cross the opposite goal line.

“Jimmy’s, that one, is a backbreaker because they drove the ball all the way down the field,” Houston, the third-year JMU coach, said, “and they’re in the red zone and he picks one off in the end zone and takes it back for a score.”

Said Huesman, “He does it to everybody and it’s hard. They’re really good, especially him and when he got it, he knew what to do with the ball.”

Moreland has returned an interception for a touchdown in each of the last three weeks and now has six touchdowns off interceptions in his career, which is one shy of tying the FCS all-time record.

He wasn’t the only member of Madison’s defense to create a turnover.

Slot cornerback Wayne Davis’s first-quarter interception was his first since transferring from Ohio State. Junior safety Adam Smith added another interception of Johnson to begin the second half and three straight Richmond possessions with a turnover.

Defensive end John Daka’s sack and forced fumble, which was recovered by defensive end Darrious Carter turned into points when quarterback Ben DiNucci threw his second of two passing touchdowns to wide receiver Kyndel Dean.

“That was a big momentum swing,” Daka said. “I was just trying to bring the energy and get off the ball as fast as possible to get to the quarterback.”

The ensuing kickoff didn’t go well for the Spiders either.

Dukes running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who is a regular on the kickoff team, forced returner Aaron Dykes to fumble. Agyei-Obese recovered it, and all the JMU offense needed was one touch for running back Cardon Johnson to capitalize.

Johnson scored on a 10-yard run that gave JMU a 49-10 lead with more than nine minutes to play in the third quarter.

Richmond had held JMU without a rushing yard in the first quarter, but the Dukes finished with 200 rushing yards as Marcus Marshall led the Dukes with 99 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“We’re going to have to reevaluate defensively what we’re doing,” Huesman said.

Marshall had a 55-yard touchdown run and Trai Sharp broke a 45-yard run that led to a touchdown.

“A lot of it is wearing the defense out,” Marshall said, “to the point where they make a mistake and we get a chance to exploit that.”

The win for JMU evened the all-time series between the two rivals at 18 wins apiece.