HARRISONBURG — James Madison not only needs a new coach, but an entire football staff as well.

On Thursday, sources told the Daily News-Record the Dukes are losing all but two assistant coaches to East Carolina.

According to sources, running backs coach De’Rail Sims, wide receivers coach Drew Dudzik, inside receivers and tight ends coach Fontel Mines, defensive line coach Jeff Hanson, special teams coordinator Roy Tesh, strength coach John Williams and director of football operations Dale Steele will join coach Mike Houston, defensive coordinator Bob Trott and offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick at East Carolina.

While leading JMU for three seasons, Houston was 37-6 and won a national championship in 2016. Houston was officially announced as the 22nd coach in East Carolina history on Monday.

The Daily News-Record reported Trott’s move and Kirkpatrick’s move on Wednesday.

Throughout his tenure at JMU, Houston always said Williams was an intricate part in building the program’s culture. JMU players always spoke highly of their interactions with Williams, too.

Houston hired Williams, Trott, Kirkpatrick, Sims, Dudzik, Hanson and Steele upon arriving in Harrisonburg before the 2016 season.

Mines also served as JMU’s recruiting coordinator.

Dudzik, a JMU alum, was the school’s full-time starting quarterback as a senior in 2010. That season, Dudzik led the Dukes to a 21-16 win at Virginia Tech while throwing for 121 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 35 yards and two scores.

The remaining members of JMU’s staff are interim coach Warren Belin, cornerbacks coach Corico Wright and assistant to the head coach Andrew Stafford.