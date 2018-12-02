HARRISONBURG – James Madison is in the market for a new football coach.

On Sunday, sources told the Daily News-Record that Dukes coach Mike Houston is leaving for the same job at East Carolina.

Later Sunday, JMU and Houston announced he’d be stepping down to take another job. East Carolina hasn’t yet announced the hire.

“I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to be part of what I believe is a perfect college environment found at JMU,” Houston said in a statement. “I will forever be indebted to [athletic director] Jeff Bourne, Vice President Charlie King and President Jonathan Alger for believing in me and handing me the reins to coach the James Madison University football program.

“There’s only one JMU. This is a special place and a place that will be hard to ever replicate in future coaching opportunities. I will always have incredible memories of my time here.”

One source said Houston met with representatives from ECU on Sunday morning in Harrisonburg.

The decision to depart JMU comes only one day after the Dukes’ season-ending loss to Colgate in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Multiple sources said Houston told his players of his decision during a team meeting on Sunday evening.

“When we hired Mike, he was the right coach at the right time for our program,” Bourne said in a statement. “He injected energy, he went about his job the right way, he cared about our student-athletes and he won.

“That said, success at James Madison is not determined by one individual. The foundation for success here remains intact with our returning and prospective student-athletes, our support staff, the athletics and campus infrastructure, the JMU administration, a passionate fan base and donor support. I am confident that we will have a new coach in place shortly who will build upon that foundation and carry us to even greater success.”

In his three seasons at JMU, Houston compiled a 37-6 record with two outright Colonial Athletic Association championships and consecutive appearances in the FCS national title game over the last two years. The Dukes won the second national crown in their program’s history with Houston at the helm in 2016.

Houston’s move to ECU ends a week of swirling speculation regarding the coach’s future.

On Wednesday, Houston said he was offered and interested in the head coaching job at Charlotte after speaking with 49ers athletic director Mike Hill last Sunday and this past Tuesday. When Houston didn’t have a decision for Hill, the 49ers rescinded their offer on Friday.

On Thursday, a source told the Daily News-Record that East Carolina sped up the firing of former coach Scottie Montgomery in direct result of Houston’s offer from Charlotte becoming public. The source said ECU was going to wait until Monday after its season ended to relieve Montgomery, but felt like it had to accelerate the process in hopes of landing Houston.

Montgomery finished with a 9-26 mark during his three years at ECU and one of his losses came to Houston when FCS JMU knocked off FBS ECU, 34-14, in the 2017 season opener.

Houston’s tenure at JMU comes to a close only one season into the 10-year contract extension he signed last year. Houston, a North Carolina native, has a $750,000 buyout for leaving prior to Jan. 31, 2020.

That deal, which was worth $515,311 – with $390,111 base salary and $125,000 coming from private sources – had an end date of Jan. 31, 2028.

According to the school's press release, JMU has engaged Parker Executive Search as consultant to immediately commence a national search for Houston's replacement.