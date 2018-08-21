HARRISONBURG — Wayne Davis just wants to fit in.

And so far the former four-star recruit and Ohio State defensive back is with his new teammates at James Madison.

“You watch the way he hangs out with the players away from everything and he’s obviously meshed really, really well,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “He’s a really solid person, and I expected him to mesh that way.

“He’s done a good job of coming in here, keeping a low profile and just fitting in as a normal guy and not having a big ego like he could have.”

Houston didn’t make any promises to Davis other than that he’d be able compete for a job like any other player on the roster.

Davis is taking mostly second-team snaps at free safety while battling junior Adam Smith for the starting role, but also will play special teams on kickoff, kick return and punt block.

He has three years of eligibility left.

“You know a lot of people may think that because I’m coming from a Power Five school that I come in a little cocky,” Davis said, “But that’s not how I came here. I came in and just got to know each and every teammate overall.

“I’m still getting to know people here, but I’m getting to know everyone pretty fast.”

The former Buckeye is one of eight transfers the Dukes landed this offseason trying to adapt as quickly as possible in preparation for the Sept. 1 opener at N.C. State.

Pitt transfer quarterback Ben DiNucci, a junior, is in tight competition with junior Cole Johnson to be the team’s starter.

Former Central Florida running back Jawon Hamilton is working behind seniors Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp on offense, but could be the starting kick-return man for the Dukes.

