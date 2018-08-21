SMOOTH TRANSITIONS
Davis, Black Headline Crop Of New Transfers At Madison
HARRISONBURG — Wayne Davis just wants to fit in.
And so far the former four-star recruit and Ohio State defensive back is with his new teammates at James Madison.
“You watch the way he hangs out with the players away from everything and he’s obviously meshed really, really well,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “He’s a really solid person, and I expected him to mesh that way.
“He’s done a good job of coming in here, keeping a low profile and just fitting in as a normal guy and not having a big ego like he could have.”
Houston didn’t make any promises to Davis other than that he’d be able compete for a job like any other player on the roster.
Davis is taking mostly second-team snaps at free safety while battling junior Adam Smith for the starting role, but also will play special teams on kickoff, kick return and punt block.
He has three years of eligibility left.
“You know a lot of people may think that because I’m coming from a Power Five school that I come in a little cocky,” Davis said, “But that’s not how I came here. I came in and just got to know each and every teammate overall.
“I’m still getting to know people here, but I’m getting to know everyone pretty fast.”
The former Buckeye is one of eight transfers the Dukes landed this offseason trying to adapt as quickly as possible in preparation for the Sept. 1 opener at N.C. State.
Pitt transfer quarterback Ben DiNucci, a junior, is in tight competition with junior Cole Johnson to be the team’s starter.
Former Central Florida running back Jawon Hamilton is working behind seniors Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp on offense, but could be the starting kick-return man for the Dukes.
Defensive tackle Paris Black, a Wake Forest transfer, is playing a position he’s rarely played before this year. Throughout his three seasons with the Demon Deacons, Black lined up primarily at end.
“I’m not going to lie, [JMU] didn’t exactly let me know,” Black said with a smile. “But I knew from doing my research that they needed people [inside].
“Then with one of the [Virginia] transfers leaving, Juwan [Moye], they needed a guy to step up and I was happy to do it.”
Moye enrolled in January at JMU, but was gone from the roster before the Dukes played their spring game.
Black joined the team in the spring, too, which he said has given him time to learn how to play in JMU’s 4-2-5 defense.
“One of the biggest differences is that there’s more contact at defensive tackle,” Black said. “Being in the inside you get those double chips. You get those double teams coming down at you, so it’s one thing that [defensive line coach Jeff] Hanson always stresses, ‘use your hands’ and that’s probably one of the only differences really than being at defensive end, being physical.”
To withstand the length of a season on the interior defensive line, Black pushed his weight from 250 pounds to 260 pounds during summer workouts, he said.
Garden City Community College transfer defensive end Matt Terrell, who started his career at Virginia, was enrolled for the spring with Black. Terrell is working with the second-team behind projected starters Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka.
As Black and Terrell knew what their roles would be at the start of the summer, Davis was given a crash course on the defense to accelerate his learning curve once he arrived in June.
“It’s pretty much the same coverage that we had [at Ohio State],” Davis said. “We’ve just got different run fits and we’ve got different cues.
“The hard part about that is using different language. At Ohio State, we had one language and here we have a different language saying the same stuff.”
Davis said when he’s needed help with the playbook, that Smith was willing even though they’re vying for the same starting job.
ASA College transfer receiver EJ Morgan could see time in the slot, behind freshman Josh Sims.
Ex-Slippery Rock tight end Dylan Stapleton and former Alderson-Broaddus quarterback Patrick Bentley aren’t eligible to play this season due to NCAA transfer rules as they move from Division II to FCS, so will likely find roles with the scout team.