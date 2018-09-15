HARRISONBURG — Both Adam Smith and his coach were waiting.

“I recruited Adam when I was at The Citadel,” third-year James Madison coach Mike Houston said.

The now-junior safety Smith was one of two prospects, along with linebacker Bryce Maginley, that Houston made sure to continue recruiting and bring with him to JMU when he took the Madison job in January of 2016.

While he’s made contributions on special teams like blocking a punt in the FCS quarterfinals against Sam Houston State as a freshman, it’s taken two years for Smith crack the starting lineup.

“It’s definitely been a lot of work,” Smith said. “Coach Houston talked to me a lot throughout the way and just showed me, ‘Look, it’s time for you to step up. You’ve been here a few years. You played behind Raven [Greene].’

“And Raven really showed what it took to be a safety at this school, so I’m really just trying to make plays when I can.”

Smith had to earn the strong safety job in a competition during August training camp. He held off Ohio State transfer Wayne Davis, who eventually found a starting role at nickel cornerback for the Dukes.

Through three starts, Smith is second on the team with 16 total tackles, leads the squad with 10 solo tackles and tallied his first career interception early in the second quarter of JMU’s 73-7 home-opening romp over Robert Morris on Thursday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

“It was a great feeling,” Smith said. “I had seen the play in practice. We saw it on film. Luckily the defensive line got there and really disrupted the play, allowed [Robert Morris quarterback Jimmy Walker] to throw it up and gave me a chance to make a play.”

The interception led to a touchdown five plays later when quarterback Ben DiNucci connected with wide receiver Riley Stapleton on a 9-yard strike.

Smith said he learned plenty in his backup role to Greene, who is now in his rookie season with the Green Bay Packers. Greene was JMU’s all-time interception leader until Thursday when cornerback Jimmy Moreland recorded the 15th pick of his career to surpass Greene.

“It’s all about your eyes,” Smith said was something he picked up from Greene. “He sees plays and he knows them before they’re even developed. He knows what play is coming and he was able to make plays on balls just with his quickness and with his eyes.”

Houston said Smith is improving each time he takes the field.

“He’s been developing and waiting his time there,” Houston said. “But the thing that you see from him is the maturity and the confidence, and he’s been sitting behind Raven, who is a pretty good player.

“He’s been waiting for this moment, so my big thing for him was ‘You’ve trained for this. You’ve prepared yourself this. You just need to go out and seize the moment.’ And I think you look at the way he played against N.C. State, I thought he played better in the one quarter he played last week and certainly you saw a drastic improvement this week.

“I think the more he plays, the more confident he’s going to get.”

At Hough High School in Cornelius, N.C., Smith was a first-team All-Mecka 4A Conference choice as a senior while leading the Huskies in interceptions during a run to the North Carolina state quarterfinals.