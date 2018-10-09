HARRISONBURG — Louis Rowe had emphasized the point multiple times during a conversation inside the JMU Convocation Center, but as he headed out of the gym and toward his office to prepare for practice he turned and reiterated one more time.

“I really love Cameron Smith,” Rowe, the third-year James Madison men’s basketball coach said.

Everybody in the Dukes locker room does. That’s a big reason why Smith, now a rare sixth-year senior, is still on the Madison roster after two transfers and a pair of ACL injuries sent a promising career off track.

Smith is a 6-7 forward who, depending on how the rehab of his knee goes, could add depth in the paint for JMU this season. He started out at Tallahassee Community College, where he suffered his first torn ACL. Despite the injury, he showed enough at Tallahassee for Rowe to recruit Smith to Florida International, where Rowe worked as an assistant.

“The Cam from four years ago that I recruited to FIU, the healthy Cam, would be the most athletic, vertical, kid in this league,” Rowe said. “What he could do physically, people may never get to see at JMU. But I don’t want him to worry about that.”

After two seasons at FIU, Smith decided to rejoin Rowe, who had taken his alma mater’s head coaching job, at JMU. As a graduate transfer, Smith was eligible right away, but played in just six games before tearing his ACL again.

That was it. Out for the season and out of eligibility, his playing days and short-lived Dukes career were done.

Or so he thought.

“A lot of the guys on the team would come by the office periodically and say, ‘Coach, you got to get another year for Cam,’” JMU associate head coach Byron Taylor said. “He was only here for a year, but developed that tight bond with other players that they wanted him back.”

Smith wasn’t even aware a sixth year of eligibility was a possibility. But Taylor had been through a similar experience as a player at Florida A&M, suffering a season-ending injury as a fifth-year senior.

Taylor went through the process of appealing to the NCAA before eventually deciding to start his coaching career rather than play a sixth season. But he knew appealing on behalf of Smith was an option and worked with the JMU compliance department to put together the paperwork, including exhaustive medical records.

Then, all Smith could do was wait.

“We didn’t want to get his hopes up too much,” Taylor said. “Obviously, he wanted to come back and play. We wanted to be optimistic, but not get the hopes up too high, because you never know what the NCAA might say.”

So, Smith continued to rehabilitate his knee for nine months without knowing if the grueling work would pay off with a final season. It wasn’t until early in the school year JMU got word the sixth year had been granted.

The letter from the NCAA arrived on a Friday, sat in the JMU basketball offices most of the weekend and didn’t get to Smith until late Sunday night.

“It was 11 o’clock at night and the first place I came was here [the Convocation Center],” Smith said. “I just shot around. Just shot around for hours. It was the best feeling in the world.”

Shooting was about all he could do, and even with that his knee felt a little sore as he wound down in the wee morning hours. But now Smith is in the final weeks of a nearly year-long recovery. He’s close to being able to practice full speed and expects to be ready for the season opener Nov. 6 against Eastern Mennonite.

Smith might not immediately make huge contributions on the stat sheet. Getting back into game shape could take time.

But his coaches and teammates say his personality and basketball IQ have already made an impact on a relatively young team.

Rowe said he could eventually be a strong defensive presence, even if he doesn’t spend as much time soaring above the rim as he once did.

“He’s a kid who, no matter if he ever gets back to that, helps our team,” Rowe said.