HARRISONBURG – James Madison junior Kamiah Smalls came into the season with high expectations as the preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year, but with five starters returning, including two other preseason all-conference players, she wasn’t expected to carry an overwhelming burden.

But the past week has seen much of the Dukes’ fortunes land squarely on her shoulders. Second-team All-CAA pick Kelly Koshuta has missed three games serving a suspension for violating team rules and first-team guard Lexie Barrier sat out Sunday’s victory against Winthrop nursing an injury.

But regardless of how much of the scoring weight Smalls is asked to carry, JMU coach Sean O’Regan said she’s simply focused on helping the Dukes win.

“I know she wants to score for us,” O’Regan said. “But she’s so unselfish with the ball. She’s not one of those kids that forces it. It’s something I really give her credit for. Preseason player of the year, you can get caught up in that. She’s not worried about that, she’s worried about winning and playing well. I think she would take an eight-point game if we win.”

Smalls hasn’t had any of those games yet, scoring at least 14 in every contest this year. That includes a 22-point performance in the Dukes’ only loss, last Tuesday at Hampton. JMU rebounded with a victory at home against Winthrop, but as it prepares for a trip to Liberty on Thursday it’s not clear if Koshuta and Barrier will be available or at full strength.

But O’Regan said Smalls is ready for whatever challenge awaits.

“She’s hard on herself, but she’s realistic,” he said. “Somebody that is that invested in their craft, is that invested in learning and getting better, I think she doesn’t have those moments of doubt. She knows it’s now her time to step up.”

HUSKY SURPRISE

Somewhat unexpectedly, one undefeated team remains in the CAA and it’s Northeastern. Picked to finish fifth in the conference, the Huskies are off to a 5-0 start with an impressive road win at Dayton on their resume.

“They are undefeated,” O’Regan said. “They went to Dayton and won and had four turnovers for the game. They’ve done well.”

Senior Jess Genco has stepped up in a big way for Northeastern, averaging a team-high 16 points per game, including a 31-point performance in that victory against the Flyers.

The Huskies will face a strong challenge to their perfect record Wednesday at Florida.

DRAGONS SURGING

Drexel, picked to finish second behind JMU in the preseason, has also been on a hot streak since losing its season opener to Quinnipiac. The Dragons have won four straight, including taking both games at the TD Bank Classic in Burlington, Vermont.

Bailey Greenberg, a preseason all-conference pick, has been on fire for the Dragons. The CAA Player of the Week is averaging 19 point and 7.2 rebounds.