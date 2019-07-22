The Colonial uses a combination of coaches and public relations directors from each of its members to vote for its preseason poll and all-conference team, but if I had vote, below is how my preseason ballot and all-conference team would look.

After all, the Dukes had captured back-to-back CAA titles while winning all of their league games over the 2016 and 2017 seasons. But this year’s event, set for Tuesday at the home of the Ravens, could be different when the conference releases the new preseason poll. Last season, JMU lost twice in CAA play, finished 9-4 overall and didn’t take at least a share of the league crown for the first time since 2014.

It was expected for James Madison to be picked as the preseason favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association at the league’s annual media day inside the club level at M&T Bank Stadium.

1. James Madison

New Dukes coach Curt Cignetti inherits a loaded roster with 20 of 22 starters back — including five offensive linemen who have combined for 86 career starts — as Madison has aspirations of returning to Frisco, Texas, for the FCS national championship game for the third time in four years.

2. Towson

Towson led the CAA in total offense, scoring offense, passing offense and first downs last year, and bring back quarterback Tom Flacco, running back Shane Simpson, tight end Chris Clark as well as wide receivers Shane Leatherbury and Jabari Allen from that unit.

3. Maine

Following a Week 8 loss last season, the Black Bears were on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention, but rattled off six straight wins to capture the CAA title and reach the FCS semifinals. Quarterback Chris Ferguson, wide receiver Earnest Edwards, linebacker Deshawn Stevens and cornerback Manny Patterson made up the core of that team and return for this year.

4. New Hampshire

The longest tenured coach in the CAA, Sean McDonnell, and his Wildcats got healthier and figured it out down the stretch last year winning three of their final four on the heels of an unforgiving start. UNH, which had its run of 14 consecutive playoff appearances snapped in 2018, has momentum and experience to bounce back this season.

5. Stony Brook

Fourteenth-year coach Chuck Priore has turned Stony Brook into one of the more consistent programs in the league coming off of two straight playoff appearances. And despite losing a bulk of offensive production, the Seawolves will be competitive again thanks to the eight starters — including NFL prospect defensive end Sam Kamara — they return on defense.

6. Elon

Quarterback Davis Cheek’s return from injury should give Elon optimism in the post-Cignetti era. The signal-caller is a proven leader, an effective runner and thrower providing the Phoenix with offensive capability in its rushing and passing attacks.

7. Delaware

Danny Rocco is already on his third season coaching the Blue Hens after getting Delaware back to the postseason last year for the first time since 2010. He has quarterback Pat Kehoe, defensive end Cam Kitchen and linebacker Colby Reeder returning as part of a nucleus trying to make it back-to-back FCS playoff appearances.

8. Villanova

Coach Mark Ferrante’s staff has changed with a new offensive coordinator and a new defensive coordinator in place, but the main question for the Wildcats over the past few years remains the same for 2019 — can they stay healthy enough over a full season to stay competitive in the CAA?

9. Richmond

Richmond will look different with an influx of transfers — quarterback Beau English (Air Force), wide receiver Charlie Fessler (Northwestern), wide receiver Keyston Fuller (Duke) and defensive back Brandon Feamster (Duke) — as third-year coach Russ Huesman tries to turn his program around.

10. Rhode Island

Rhode Island’s success wasn’t a fluke last year as former quarterback JaJuan Lawson led the way. The Rams have returning pieces like standout offensive lineman Kyle Murphy, but unless they have a solid replacement for Lawson, it could be a long season.

11. William & Mary

The biggest problem for the Tribe over the past few seasons is that they haven’t found a quarterback to stabilize the offense. First-year coach Mike London will try to find one to fit his offense as the rebuild begins.

12. Albany

The Great Danes have occupied mostly the bottom quarter of the league standings since becoming CAA members in 2013, and there’s not much reason to think that’ll change this year.

And now my picks for the preseason All-CAA teams: