HARRISONBURG — There was a bit of angst for Brett Siegel this past Friday.

The former James Madison long snapper would have had to wait until the very end of the Dukes’ pro day to showcase his position drills in front of NFL scouts from 23 different franchises.

By that time, those talent evaluators would have already logged three hours in Harrisonburg with two-plus coming on the field at windy Bridgeforth Stadium, having seen players go through weight room workouts, speed tests and on-field drills for offensive and defensive players.

Siegel didn’t want to let his unique skill go unnoticed.

“I was supposed to go last in the drills, but I said, ‘Hey all these scouts are going to scatter,’” Siegel said. “So I talked to the Chargers scout and said, ‘Let me go first.’

“I kind of made my own luck and one of the scouts said to me, ‘I respect that.’ And it started with one scout watching and then all the scouts were looking at me. I got positive feedback.”

After JMU’s season ended with a loss in the FCS national title game to North Dakota State, Siegel immediately began preparing for his pro day and shot to impress scouts.

He said he trained at St. Vincent’s Sports Performance in Indianapolis with former Colts long snapper Justin Snow, who spent 12 seasons with the team and part of another with the Redskins.

Snow went undrafted out of Baylor, but signed as a free agent with Indianapolis after the 2000 draft. He played 200 games in the league and was part of the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI championship team.

“We worked twice a week for a month and a half,” Siegel said. “He taught me some great things, especially from the blocking aspect. He changed up my whole grip because when I snapped in college then I [just] ran, now I [need to] block. So that’s the biggest thing, but I was there and it was great.

“I trained with some guys from University of Indianapolis and Western Kentucky, but what was really cool is that there were NFL guys there too, so I was blocking them, a player from the Jets once, so it was good to get NFL guys to give me tips.”

Siegel said he also has a strong relationship with another former JMU long snapper, Derek Hart. This past season, Hart played in two games with the Packers when Green Bay’s starting long snapper got hurt.

“His story is unique because he didn’t even do a pro day,” Siegel said of Hart. “He went right into the work force and then said, ‘Hey, I want to try this out again.’

“But we’re pretty close and his biggest advice to me was, ‘Do it and give it all you got while the opportunity is there.’

“I took that and ran with it. I compare myself to Derek with how I snap, but with the encouragement of people that I trained with and Derek, it was a major factor in giving me the confidence and encouragement to try this out.”