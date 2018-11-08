Dukes Senior RB That Inspires All Will Play Final Home Game This Saturday

James Madison running back Trai Sharp warms up ahead of an October game against Stony Brook at Bridgeforth Stadium. Daniel Lin/DN-R

HARRISONBURG — As the clock ticks toward zero, Trai Sharp can’t tolerate it anymore. The James Madison senior running back must let his escalating emotions loose to play his best. “When he breaks tackles, it’s like he’s playing in an out-of-body experience sometimes,” his position coach, De’Rail Sims, said. “But he prepares that way. “He’s one that he’s not going to tell you when he’s hurting, but he’s going to go through and bust his tail every day. He’s someone that’s going to be tough and someone that’s going to push.” Sharp will play his final regular-season home game on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium as the No. 9 Dukes honor their 11 upperclassmen on senior day ahead of their 2 p.m. contest with Rhode Island. In his four seasons at JMU, Sharp filled whatever role the Dukes needed him to on the field, evolved personally off of it and had his greatest tragedy play out publicly, all while prioritizing the attributes his coaches and teammates appreciate so much. “It’s just going to be happy, and it’s just going to be sad,” Sharp’s mother, Annette, said of the senior day ceremony, “because his father had worked so hard just to get Trai to where he’s at, so I’m just going to take it moment by moment.” Trai’s father and Annette’s husband, David Sharp, died Sept. 16, 2017, during the fourth quarter of JMU’s win over Norfolk State. Trai Sharp tallied 130 rushing yards and 45 receiving yards along with two touchdowns that afternoon. A feature on his performance during ESPN’s College Gameday followed a few weeks later, and since then, and as he’s done throughout his time with the Dukes, Sharp tried to better himself by helping his team even with the seemingly impossible caveat of overcoming the loss of his father. “It was tough, especially when I was alone,” Sharp said. “But as far as football, the guys were there for me and coaches understood what was going on and they helped me out as well. “So did JMU fans. I received a lot of mail, emails and messages on social media with people telling me to keep fighting.” So, Sharp fought. He talked with teammates. Over the course of his career, Sharp said he grew closest to running back Cardon Johnson, wide receiver Riley Stapleton, running back Marcus Marshall and former running back Taylor Woods, and he said he also had Sims, who knew exactly how he felt, by his side. “I think every situation that you go into job wise is always a divine appointment,” Sims said. “It was actually the same thing. My dad, kind of out of nowhere.” Sims was in his first year as an assistant at Western Carolina in 2013 when his father, Donald Sims, got sick with what he thought was a common cold.

James Madison running backs coach De'Rail Sims watches the Dukes warm up ahead of their win last month over Stony Brook in Harrisonburg. Daniel Lin/DN-R

It wasn’t, and less than a month later he was diagnosed with stage four renal cell carcinoma cancer. “In two weeks time, my dad goes from being here to not being here in that summer,” Sims said. “And I was what everybody tries to be: strong and hold stuff in, and I tried to do that. “Once our football season was over that year, you get home and you get by yourself, your world comes crashing down. You realize you lost somebody. “In the game of football, you’re taught to snap, clear and come back and play the next play, not to worry about it and keep going, so that was the thing I tried to exemplify to Trai. I said, ‘It’s OK to hurt. It’s OK to cry. It’s OK to lean on people and talk to people and I wish I would’ve done that.’” David Sharp was sick for about month before his passing. “[Sims] just told me to let it out, not to hold it in and not to put those thoughts in the back of my head and try to forget about them,” Trai Sharp said. “He said I was going to have those tough times and if I needed to, to take some time. He said to be there for my family and to talk to my mom and my brothers, not let it affect my communication, and also to let it out.” Dukes coach Mike Houston, athletic director Jeff Bourne and associate athletic director for compliance Jennifer Phillips all attended David’s funeral in support of Trai. Sharp said Sims, Houston, his teammates and the parents of his teammates were there for him and his mother when his uncle died this past September as well. Annette said her and David were together for 33 years before his death, and in the aftermath of tragedy, she couldn’t have been more thankful for Houston and his program not only looking out for Trai, but looking out for her, too. “It’s the way it’s supposed to be,” Houston said. “That’s the way you hope the parents feel about it because everything we do we try to make sure players have a positive experience with our program. “And you go through a lot of stuff, and it’s not always warm and fuzzy, so you go through all the growing up parts of being a college student and a college student-athlete, but at the end of the day it’s very important to me that the parents of the players know we truly care about their sons, because that’s the reason I do it and that’s the reason all of our coaches do it.” Annette calls Trai her “star child” and when he returned to the field after his father’s death, he played like it. In his first start back, Sharp rushed for a career-high 185 yards and a touchdown to help the Dukes win at Delaware. Later in 2017, he had what he described as the most memorable drive of his JMU career to this point. He carried seven times for 54 yards in the final four minutes, capped with a 7-yard touchdown run to give the Dukes a thrilling 20-13 victory over rival Richmond. “Trai inspires the whole family,” his mom said. “And he has just been the happiest child through it all. He’s very uplifting. “Him and I talk like mother and child and we’ll have our moments together, and then we end up smiling. God doesn’t put anything on us that we cannot bear and we have our moments, but he is so strong.”

James Madison running back Trai Sharp walks onto the field to warm up before the Dukes' win over Stony Brook last month. Daniel Lin/DN-R

Johnson, who tore his Achilles against Norfolk State the day same day Sharp lost his dad, said he knows where his friend’s resiliency comes from. “We’ve both been through a lot together,” Johnson said. “He’s seen me at my lowest point and I’ve seen him at his lowest point, but as brothers, the main goal is you always want to make sure you lift each other. “But everyone knows his story. Everyone knows what happened last year, so it’s just the courage. He has a tremendous amount of courage and he’s able to overcome things really well.” And it’s that courage that everyone close to Sharp believes allows him to thrive in his current responsibility with the team so perfectly. In the past, he thrived as a true backup and then as the No. 1 running back. When Sharp had to play behind former starter Khalid Abdullah during JMU’s 2016 national championship run, his 13-yard reception on a third-and-9 off the bench allowed the Dukes to keep a fourth-quarter scoring drive alive in their CAA title-clinching victory at Villanova. In the national quarterfinal win over Sam Houston State, Sharp spelled Abdullah by running for 144 yards and two scores. Last season, following Johnson’s injury, Sharp was elevated to the starting role and earned a third-team All-CAA selection.

James Madison running back Trai Sharp (1) celebrates his game-winning touchdown run with offensive lineman Jahee Jackson (left) and former quarterback Bryan Schor in the Dukes' 2017 win over Richmond at Bridgeforth Stadium. Daniel Lin/DN-R