HARRISONBURG – All involved knew where to go, what to do and how to do it.

“It just flowed,” James Madison first-year football coach Curt Cignetti said. “It’s the second time through, and anything you do in life you’re always a lot better the second time through, so I was quite pleased actually.”

The Dukes’ first practice of August training camp is in the books and the consensus as players and coaches came off the freshly-laid, brightened Bridgeforth Stadium turf was Friday’s initial session showed drastic improvement from the spring.

Senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said him and his teammates understand of what their coaches expect.

This past spring, not only was Cignetti new to JMU, but offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery, defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and the rest of the staff were too.

“We play a lot faster,” Carter said. “And that’s a credit to studying the playbook more. In spring ball, that was our first time looking at the playbook, so it’s learning that process all over again.

“For some guys, they were in the playbook with our former defensive coordinator for three years and I was in it for two, so now we’ve got to learn a new playbook and now we got the playbook down pat. If you watch, you’ve seen it. We were playing a lot more fast than we were in the spring.”

Carter was moving so quickly during the team period that he accidentally almost took down quarterback Ben DiNucci, who was rolling to his left, but still in the non-contact black jersey all the signal-callers are wearing this camp. After the play, Cignetti screamed for Carter before the two had a calm conversation that made it appear as the coach appreciated his player’s hustle and the player knew why his coach wanted to chat.

“The less you think, the faster you play,” Carter said. “So when you stop thinking so much, you play faster. I think we were just overthinking [the defense] entirely too much in the spring.”

DiNucci took the first-team reps at his position on Friday and displayed a deep-ball touch he didn’t use often last year when he connected with wide receiver Jake Brown for a long touchdown during team drills.