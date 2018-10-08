Sharp: 'Our Season Isn't Over'
HARRISONBURG — Trai Sharp doesn’t believe the loss will define James Madison’s season.
The senior running back said the responsibility of pushing the Dukes past their first setback in Colonial Athletic Association play in nearly three years falls on him and the rest of the upperclassmen.
“Be a leader,” Sharp said. “Let [younger players] know this isn’t the end of the world, our season isn’t over and we’re not hanging the pads up tomorrow.
“This is a learning experience and you can’t take anything for granted. Any Saturday anything can happen and we have to prepare better during the week. We have to practice better, everyone — starters, backups, scout team — has to be all in, or things like this will happen.”
JMU stuck primarily with Sharp in the backfield during the second half of its 27-24 loss to Elon.
Sharp’s slice back across the defense on a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the Dukes life with 9:38 to play. He also had a 20-yard catch on a screen pass in the final period, giving JMU a chance to put the game away. But two plays, later tight end Dylan Stapleton fumbled and Elon gained one last possession that was the difference.
Beyond a 19-game home winning streak and 22-game stretch of wins over CAA foes coming to an end, the Dukes have dropped two regular season contests for the first time since 2015 and don’t control their own fate in the league for the first time since that season.
“To drop two this season that we could’ve and should’ve won, that I thought we had the potential of winning, it hurts,” junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton said. “Moving forward, hopefully we can focus a little bit more on the future and on the attention to details and not allow something like this to happen again.”
JMU coach Mike Houston called it a “painful lesson” for his players.
Summers As Advertised
Last week leading up to Saturday’s contest, JMU defensive coaches and players said the top priority was slowing Elon senior running back Malcolm Summers.
It didn’t matter.
Summers had 20 carries for 186 yards and a score.
“I thought the running back was the difference all day long,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said.
Summers’ 59-yard touchdown run with 11:26 to play gave the Phoenix an 8-point lead.
“When you get to the point in the game when it’s critical, I just think about the teammates,” Summers said. “I was thinking about my coaches, my running back coach, and coach [Cignetti], he believes in us. It wasn’t really anything supernatural.
“The line did what they were supposed to do and opened the holes up. I just ran behind them. They do a great job.”
The 5-foot-9, 201-pound back is the only rusher in the CAA averaging more than 100 yards on the ground per game.
“He broke a few tackles,” Cignetti said of Summers’ touchdown run. “It may have looked like a wide open hole, but he made a couple of people miss those first five yards.”
Dukes Miss Starters Up Front
JMU felt the impact without key starters across its offensive and defensive fronts against Elon.
It was the second week in a row JMU played without left guard Jahee Jackson, who is currently suspended due to a violation of team rules. Jackson’s absence has shifted left tackle Zaire Bethea to left guard and elevated left tackle Raymond Gillespie to the starting lineup. To make things worse, starting tight end Clayton Cheatham missed Saturday and will be out a couple of weeks with a foot injury.
The Dukes’ offensive line gave up five sacks while JMU rushers averaged just 2.6 yards per carry.
“That’s their deal with that defensive scheme,” JMU coach Mike Houston said of Elon’s pressure. “We talked about it all week. They’re going to have an exotic blitz pattern and they certainly did. They’re bringing four or five to a side. It’s going to be high risk, high reward and I think you saw some of the reward there late.”
On the other side, JMU was without starting defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa, who was out with an undisclosed injury for a second consecutive week.
Elon averaged 5.3 yards per carry.
“It all starts up front,” Elon coach Curt Cignetti said. “You got to win the line of scrimmage and that’s the first thing we always talk about.
“We rushed for 212. They rushed for 103. That’s where it all begins. They dominated us up front last year, and [Saturday] we were able to hold our own and our backs made some nice runs.”