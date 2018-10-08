HARRISONBURG — Trai Sharp doesn’t believe the loss will define James Madison’s season.

The senior running back said the responsibility of pushing the Dukes past their first setback in Colonial Athletic Association play in nearly three years falls on him and the rest of the upperclassmen.

“Be a leader,” Sharp said. “Let [younger players] know this isn’t the end of the world, our season isn’t over and we’re not hanging the pads up tomorrow.

“This is a learning experience and you can’t take anything for granted. Any Saturday anything can happen and we have to prepare better during the week. We have to practice better, everyone — starters, backups, scout team — has to be all in, or things like this will happen.”

JMU stuck primarily with Sharp in the backfield during the second half of its 27-24 loss to Elon.

Sharp’s slice back across the defense on a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave the Dukes life with 9:38 to play. He also had a 20-yard catch on a screen pass in the final period, giving JMU a chance to put the game away. But two plays, later tight end Dylan Stapleton fumbled and Elon gained one last possession that was the difference.

Beyond a 19-game home winning streak and 22-game stretch of wins over CAA foes coming to an end, the Dukes have dropped two regular season contests for the first time since 2015 and don’t control their own fate in the league for the first time since that season.

“To drop two this season that we could’ve and should’ve won, that I thought we had the potential of winning, it hurts,” junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton said. “Moving forward, hopefully we can focus a little bit more on the future and on the attention to details and not allow something like this to happen again.”

JMU coach Mike Houston called it a “painful lesson” for his players.